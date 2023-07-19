New Talent Bolsters Loeb's Team: Carolyn McClure and Matt DelGuidice Join the Fold

McClure and DelGuidice Bring Extensive Experience in Alternative Finance and Industrial Assets to the Company

CHICAGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb is thrilled to announce the addition of two seasoned professionals, Carolyn McClure, and Matt DelGuidice, to its team. Both Carolyn and Matt have hit the ground running, making an immediate positive impact on Loeb's business, and contributing to the ongoing mission of supporting manufacturers and financial institutions throughout the equipment lifecycle.

Carolyn McClure brings over 25 years of experience crafting innovative financing solutions for companies across the spectrum. Her expertise spans equipment finance and leasing, factoring, and purchase order funding, making her a versatile asset to the team. Known for her client-focused approach, Carolyn's reputation for building strong client relationships precedes her. Her dedication to finding optimal solutions that propel clients' success cements her as a trusted and reliable figure within Loeb.

Matt DelGuidice comes aboard with over 20 years of experience working hand-in-hand with manufacturers of all sizes across North America. He has expert-level knowledge with assets in the metal fabrication, plastics, printing, semiconductor, construction, and woodworking industries, amongst many others. Matt's clients have always been able to count on his loyal stewardship and aim for the best financial outcomes no matter the situation at hand.

"The vast expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence that Carolyn and Matt bring to the table perfectly align with Loeb's ethos," said Loeb's President Howard Newman. "Their addition significantly bolsters our capacity to deliver exceptional service to our clients. We eagerly anticipate a future of continued success and growth, now enhanced with the addition of these two dynamic professionals."

About Loeb: Since 1880, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets by managing the equipment lifecycle. Loeb monetizes industrial assets through acquisitions, sales, valuations, and financing. Visit us at https://www.loebequipment.com

