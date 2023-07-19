DispatchHealth Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

DENVER, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year, DispatchHealth is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience at work. This year, team members responded with the highest satisfaction yet: 78% said DispatchHealth is a great place to work, 21 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"The power of diversity and inclusion is propelling the next chapter of innovation and growth for DispatchHealth—representing the best of our culture. We continuously nurture a physical and digital workplace where employees feel they belong, deliver meaningful impact, and see themselves as part of our future," says DispatchHealth chief people officer MJ Vigil. "We are proud to be a multi-year winner; it is a testament to our team members and their commitment to one another, to our patients and to the communities we serve."

According to Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Global Recognition for Great Place To Work, "certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that DispatchHealth stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Lewis-Kulin emphasized that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Vigil adds, "Building the nation's first and most extensive system of care in the home is a big, bold undertaking, and success starts with our people. These results affirm our team members trust those they work for, have pride in what they do, and enjoy the people they work with."

About DispatchHealth: Bringing the power of the hospital to the comfort of home™

DispatchHealth provides comprehensive and trusted medical care in the comfort of home to people with serious health concerns—with services that include same-day, urgent medical care; hospital alternative care; and recovery care. Our emergency medicine and hospitalist medicine trained care teams are equipped with all the tools necessary—including imaging and IV infusions—to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses in the home. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies and works closely with primary care and specialty care providers, EMS, health systems, senior living facilities, and employers to deliver in-home care that reduces unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Since the company's inception in 2013, our expert medical teams have treated more than one million people in their homes across more than 30 states in the country—resulting in 58% emergency room avoidance, 8.5% 30-day hospital readmission, 98% patient satisfaction, and nearly $1.5 billion in medical cost savings. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

