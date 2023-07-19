Conagra Brands Announces Sizzling Summer Line-up of New Products

Frozen, grocery and snacks offerings tap into latest trends with more than 50 items

CHICAGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, has unveiled more than 50 new products this summer across the company's frozen, grocery and snacks divisions. As consumer needs evolve, Conagra's iconic brands have crafted new recipes that deliver contemporary, flavorful food in dynamic ways.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, has unveiled more than 50 new products this summer across the company’s frozen, grocery and snacks divisions. Banquet is delivering a MEGA way to enjoy pizza with three new Banquet MEGA Crustless Pizzas. Cheesy, saucy, and loaded with toppings, these MEGA meals are big on flavor and protein, with 25-28g per 10 oz. meal. The three new flavors include Pepperoni, Three Meat and Supreme. (PRNewswire)

"Innovating to meet the needs of consumers is a top priority for our team," said Burke Raine, President, Frozen & Refrigerated, Conagra Brands. "Our newest food features on-trend recipes and relevant formats that deliver great taste, quality and value. We're excited for these new items to become household favorites."

Conagra's menu of new items for 2023 has something for nearly every taste and every occasion. New single-serve meals, multi-serve meals, snacks and appetizers from industry-leading brands are ready to enjoy. Highlights include the following.

A Fresh Perspective on Frozen Vegetables

Birds Eye® delivers the convenience and nutritional value of frozen vegetables in delicious new ways, with three times as much innovation as the competition over the past three years1. Going beyond a traditional side of veggies, the newest items from Birds Eye can be enjoyed as an appetizer, snack, side dish or meal enhancer.

Fire Roasted: Combining the convenience of frozen with a flame-cooked flavor and texture experience, four new Fire Roasted Vegetables offer a taste you'll swear came from a backyard grill. Fire Roasted Corn; Peppers and Onions; Brussels Sprouts; and Carrots are ready in minutes from the oven. The latter two can also be prepared in an air fryer.

Dips : Vegetable dips are a top three appetizer on restaurant menus 2 , and Birds Eye now offers a quick and easy way to enjoy them at home. Two new frozen vegetable dips – crave-worthy Buffalo Cauliflower Dip and Spinach & Artichoke Dip – are hot from the microwave and ready to serve in minutes.

Fusions: Taking another cue from restaurant menus, two new Birds Eye Fusions combine mixtures of on-trend vegetables with delicious sauces, the perfect complement to any protein. Try Spring Mix with Garlic Butter or Asian Mix with Sesame Soy Sauce.

Frozen Favorites for Every Meal Occasion

Conagra's frozen meal portfolio has brands and entrees with a diverse range of flavors and price points. From classic comfort food worth savoring to convenient better-for-you favorites, Banquet®, Birds Eye® Voila!®, Gardein®, Healthy Choice®, La Choy®, Marie Callender's® and P.F. Chang's® Home Menu all offer exciting new frozen entrees and sides.

Banquet: Banquet is delivering a MEGA way to enjoy pizza with three new Banquet MEGA Crustless Pizzas. Cheesy, saucy, and loaded with toppings, these MEGA meals are big on flavor and protein, with 25-28g per 10 oz. meal. Try new Pepperoni, Three Meat or Supreme.

Birds Eye Voila !: New Skillet and Oven Bake meals from Birds Eye Voila! are sure to be crowd pleasers with delicious, contemporary flavors that are easy to prepare. Fire up the skillet and have dinner on the table in 15 minutes with new Beef & Broccoli or Cajun-Style Sausage & Rice meals. For oven-baked cheesy casserole goodness, Cheesy Chicken & Rice will quickly become a family favorite.

La Choy : Long known for great Asian-style ingredients and sauces in the grocery aisle, La Choy debuts in the frozen aisle with three family-size entrees featuring a simple and delicious pairing of tempura-battered white meat chicken and one of three sauces. Choose from Orange Chicken, General Tso's Chicken and Sweet and Sour Chicken, each available in 18 oz. meals.

Gardein : The Ultimate Plant-Based line from Gardein is known for plant-based proteins that look, cook and taste like meat. That delicious experience is now available in four single-serve bowls: Ultimate Plant-Based Sweet & Sour Chick'n; Ultimate Plant-Based Be'f Burrito Bowl; Ultimate Plant-Based Be'f and Broccoli Bowl; and the Ultimate Plant-Based Meatball Marinara Bowl.

Healthy Choice Power Bowls: With 11% of adults planning to eat more shrimp in the coming year 3 , shrimp is debuting on the Healthy Choice Power Bowls menu with a pair of recipes inspired by global cuisines: Mediterranean-Style Shrimp and Shrimp Fajita. Pasta dishes are also new to the Power Bowls collection. Roasted Red Pepper Romesco Chicken Pasta and Pesto Chicken Pasta feature pasta made with ancient grains, an ingredient central to the trend of better-for-you Italian meals.

Healthy Choice Café Steamers and Simply Steamers: Offering a delicious, healthy twist on lasagna, the new Turkey Sausage Lasagna Bowl from Healthy Choice Café Steamers® features pasta, a blend of cheeses, zesty marinara sauce, and turkey sausage with vegetables. Heathy Choice Simply Steamers® welcomes the new Southwest-Style Chicken Burrito Bowl. Complimenting Simply Steamers' popular vegetarian Unwrapped Burrito Bowl, this dish is made with 100% natural * chicken with vegetables, a blend of cheeses, and whole-grain brown rice in an enchilada sauce.

Marie Callender's : A quartet of delicious, casserole-inspired side dishes highlight the new comfort food from Marie Callender's . Pick from Cheesy Potato Casserole; Sweet Corn Casserole; Cheddar Broccoli Casserole; and Green Bean Casserole. Marie is also expanding the collection of Duos meals that debuted last year with two new pairings: Beef & Broccoli and Sesame Chicken; and Meatball Marinara and Fettuccini with Chicken & Broccoli.

P.F. Chang's Home Menu: Bringing a taste of P.F. Chang's Bistro to your kitchen, three new restaurant-quality vegetable sides are the perfect appetizer or accompaniment to any meal. Teriyaki Broccoli, Chili Garlic Edamame, and Sesame Green Beans combine vegetable favorites with dynamic Asian flavors. Each 10 oz. bag is ready in minutes in the microwave.

Thoughtful Innovation Throughout Grocery and Snacks

Conagra Brands' grocery and snacks offerings similarly reflect consumer preferences for trending flavors, modern health attributes and convenience.

Gardein Broths: With a reputation for plant-based offerings that deliver exceptional taste, two new plant-based broths from Gardein add flavor to soups, stews and crockpot dishes. Plant-based Chick'n and Be'f Broth are available in 32 oz. cartons.

Swiss Miss: Keto-friendly products continue to gain popularity, with an annual growth rate of more than 50% over the past 3 years 4 . Swiss Miss® brings this trend to Hot Cocoa, with a rich, creamy, semi-sweet chocolate flavor. Each serving has 6g of net carbs and 0g of added sugars.

Wendy's Chili: Satisfy your cravings with a perfectly seasoned and positively irresistible chili that delivers the flavor you know and love from Wendy's® restaurants. The famous homestyle chili is loaded with 29g of protein per can, savory all-natural* beef, and the perfect mix of peppers, beans, and a rich tomato-based sauce.

These new products, as well as countless favorites from more than 100 brands, are available at grocery and mass retailer, as well as through e-commerce channels. You can find the latest on-trend recipes from Conagra's culinary team at readyseteat.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

