Center for Lyme Action Publishes "The State of Lyme Disease Research"

Research paper recommends critical federal appropriations for Lyme and tick-borne disease

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Lyme Action , the leading nonprofit dedicated to growing federal funding for Lyme and tick-borne diseases, published today a research paper called "The State of Lyme Disease Research in the United States." With nearly half a million new cases of Lyme disease each year in the U.S., the paper chronicles the current published studies and makes recommendations for areas of federal investment.

CenterForLymeAction.org (PRNewsfoto/Center for Lyme Action) (PRNewswire)

Center for Lyme Action published today a research paper "The State of Lyme Disease Research in the United States ."

"Lyme is a frustrating and debilitating disease, but it's a solvable problem," said Jeff Crater, co-founder of the Center for Lyme Action. "Unfortunately, Lyme disease cases are rising, but with the right research funded to create new diagnostics and therapies we can make progress towards a cure."

In the "State of Lyme Disease Research," Center for Lyme Action makes 26 important recommendations. The paper is organized around the five research priorities from the 2019 NIH Strategic Plan for Tickborne Disease Research , a comprehensive blueprint to guide a research program that can provide relief to patients across the United States who contract tick-borne illnesses. Among the key recommendations from the paper include:

Increase research funding for the development of diagnostics that are sensitive and specific for the detection of Borrelia and other tick-borne infections.

Increase research funding for alternative therapeutics to treat acute, late-stage, and persistent Lyme disease.

Build a national biorepository of human samples for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses supported by a network of qualified laboratories and physician clinics.

Increase research and clinical studies funding to better understand the mechanisms for Borrelia persistence and its tolerance to antibiotics.

"While we need to improve our knowledge of Lyme and tick-borne diseases, fundamentally the diagnostics and therapies for Lyme disease have not changed very much in the last 20 years," said Nicole Bell, primary author of the paper. "In particular, Center for Lyme Action recommends significant investments in new diagnostics that will not only help physicians treat patients more effectively, but also can unlock innovative clinical trials for new treatments."

Center for Lyme Action will introduce the paper at an upcoming public webinar on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 3pm EDT. To register for the webinar please go to https://bit.ly/3NSlDjJ To read the paper, go to https://centerforlymeaction.org/state-of-lyme-disease-research/ .

ABOUT CENTER FOR LYME ACTION

Center for Lyme Action (CLA), a member-supported 501(c)4, is dedicated to growing federal funding for Lyme and tick-borne disease. Lyme disease is a complex and sometimes chronic disease that is caused by an infection by the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria from a tick bite. Nearly 500,000 people in the United States get Lyme disease every year, a rate of infection that is nearly 5 times the number of cases in 1991. Current Lyme diagnostics have poor accuracy and there is no cure for persistent Lyme disease. To date, Lyme disease has been reported in every state nationwide and more than 100 state-based organizations advocate with CLA for Lyme and tick-borne disease. For more information, go to centerforlymeaction.org or follow CLA on Twitter @lyme_action and on Instagram @CenterforLymeAction.

Press Contact:

Meredith Faucette

Meredith@centerforlymeaction.org

Related Links

https://www.centerforlymeaction.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Center for Lyme Action