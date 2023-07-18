WiMi Developed An Industrial IoT Data Storage System Based on LRC Sharding Blockchain

BEIJING, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it had developed an IIoT data storage system based on Local Reconstruction Codes (LRC) sharding blockchain. It combines distributed storage technology with blockchain to achieve efficient, secure and reliable IIoT data storage and management.

The overall structure of the system is as follows:

Global network

A global/centralized network can provide the highest resource capacity. It follows the traditional centralized cloud computing approach and consists of cloud server hosting software. It is responsible for planning, monitoring, and managing resources and handles the logical execution of the functional components of the architecture, providing a globally available service platform for applications requiring high storage and computational capacity. As the core architecture of the IIoT, it is connected to the blockchain to form the overall system architecture.

Edge network

Blockchains are connected through a global network as an edge network. Each blockchain contains N slice(s). Each slice includes an edge node and an IIoT node that can be stored in the licensed blockchain. Two nodes are connected to form a slice node. Finally, the edge network is connected to the global network to form the overall structure. To further improve the system structure formed by the IIoT and the slice blockchain, WiMi adds LRC to solve the IIoT data reliability problem and a bilinear accumulator to solve the blockchain's data storage and verification security problem. The structure achieves data storage security through a bilinear accumulator and adopts coded sharding technology to ensure data reliability and blockchain scalability during operation. In the system structure, the coded sharding technology ensures the data reliability of IIoT and increases the fault tolerance of the blockchain system. At the same time, the encoding of data can improve the attack resistance of the system.

LRC sharding blockchain

To better secure the data in IIoT, this data storage system encodes the data blocks in each slice node of the blockchain. This slice coding is used to ensure the reliability of data. LRC provides data reliability in the blockchain and has lower bandwidth requirements and higher repair efficiency while repairing erroneous node data.

In the system, LRC is used to provide high reliability and fault tolerance. LRC divides the data into multiple data blocks and generates multiple checksum blocks. The feature of LRC is that it determines a coefficient matrix based on the relationship between the number of checksum blocks and data blocks and then applies this coefficient matrix to the data blocks and checksum blocks to generate checksum values. When a data block is corrupted or lost, by using the locally stored checksum blocks and checksum values, the data block can be repaired locally without the need to restore data from other nodes or backups.

The advantage of LRC is that it can reduce the overhead of data reconstruction and transmission and improve the efficiency of data recovery. Also, since LRC can be repaired locally, it can reduce the data transmission between nodes, reduce the pressure on network bandwidth, and improve the fault tolerance of the whole system.

With the rapid development and application of industrial IoT technology, this data storage system has broad market prospects and application needs, such as,

Industrial production process monitoring

The industrial production process involves data interaction between many devices and systems, and these data usually contain critical information about the production process. Adopting IIoT data storage technology based on LRC sharding blockchain can realize real-time collection, storage, and management of production process data, ensure data integrity and traceability, and thus improve the reliability and efficiency of the production process.

IoT devises safety supervision

Data security supervision of IoT devices is essential for the regular operation of the devices and the protection of the business secrets of enterprises. This data storage technology can realize real-time supervision and recording of device data to ensure the security and integrity of data, thus guaranteeing the safe operation of IoT devices.

Energy management and monitoring

Energy management and monitoring involve real-time monitoring and data collection of energy devices and systems. The technology, which enables real-time monitoring and data collection of energy equipment, securely stores and manages this data. This allows for a better understanding of energy usage, optimizing energy usage efficiency, and reducing energy costs for enterprises.

Logistics and supply chain management

Logistics and supply chain management involve transmitting and processing any data, including logistics, goods, orders, and other information. The technology can collect and store these data in real time and ensure the security and non-comparability of the data, thus improving the transparency and traceability of the supply chain and reducing the risk and uncertainty in the flow of information.

WiMi's data storage system also supports automatic capacity expansion and load balancing functions. It can automatically detect the storage capacity and limitation of nodes and dynamically add or remove nodes as needed to ensure high availability and stability of data. The data storage system is highly fault-tolerant, efficient, and flexible and can provide reliable data storage and backup solutions for enterprises. It can also provide strong technical support for developing and applying industrial IoT data applications.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.