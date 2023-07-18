Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Premium Global Portfolio Continues to Drive Record Results
SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported second quarter results for 2023.
Net earnings per diluted share was $1.31 for the second quarter of 2023 compared with $0.82 for the second quarter of 2022. Core funds from operations (Core FFO)* per diluted share was $1.83 for the second quarter of 2023, compared with $1.11 for the same period in 2022. The results for the second quarter of 2023 include $0.58 per diluted share attributable to net promote income from our Strategic Capital business, while the results for the same period in 2022 included none.
"The continuation of record operating results is a testament to Prologis' premier global portfolio and the enormous, embedded mark-to-market upside that will provide industry-leading, predictable growth for years to come," said Hamid R. Moghadam, co-founder and CEO, Prologis. "Further, our scale and customer-focused strategy unlocks adjacent opportunities with untapped potential within our Strategic Capital and Essentials businesses."
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Owned & Managed
2Q23
Notes
Average Occupancy
97.5 %
Leases Commenced
43.3MSF
38.4MSF operating portfolio and 4.9MSF development portfolio
Retention
70.5 %
Prologis Share
2Q23
Notes
Cash Same Store NOI*
10.7 %
Net Effective Rent Change
78.5 %
All-time high; Led by U.S. at 91.7%
Cash Rent Change
48.1 %
All-time high; Led by U.S. at 57.4%
DEPLOYMENT ACTIVITY
Prologis Share
2Q23
Acquisitions
$166M
Weighted avg stabilized cap rate (excluding other real estate)
4.9 %
Development Stabilizations
$699M
Estimated weighted avg yield
6.3 %
Estimated weighted avg margin
35.4 %
Estimated value creation
$247M
% Build-to-suit
38.4 %
Development Starts
$354M
Estimated weighted avg yield
6.5 %
Estimated weighted avg margin
30.0 %
Estimated value creation
$106M
% Build-to-suit
18.6 %
Total Dispositions and Contributions
$557M
Weighted avg stabilized cap rate (excluding land and other real estate)
4.1 %
BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH & LIQUIDITY
"Our balance sheet has given us unparalleled access to debt markets around the globe, providing us with the ability to fund our ongoing development platform, as well as make accretive investments in a market where most players are stretched," said Timothy D. Arndt, chief financial officer, Prologis. "These opportunities, together with our $38 billion of development build-out, will add to the visibility we already have into long-term, organic earnings growth."
During the second quarter, Prologis and its co-investment ventures issued an aggregate of $7.0 billion of debt at a weighted average interest rate of 4.9%, and a weighted average term of 8.4 years. This activity included $2.8 billion of global bond raises and the recast and upsize of the company's revolving line of credit.
At June 30, 2023, debt as a percentage of total market capitalization was 21.0%, and the company's weighted average interest rate on its share of total debt was 2.9%, with a weighted average term of 9.7 years. In addition, the company has no significant debt maturities until 2026.
FOREIGN CURRENCY STRATEGY
Prologis hedges its exposure to foreign currency fluctuations by borrowing in the currencies in which it invests and using derivative financial instruments. At June 30, 2023, 96% of Prologis' equity was in USD and forecasted earnings for 2023, 2024 and 2025 were 99%, 98% and 97%, respectively, in USD or hedged through derivative contracts.
2023 GUIDANCE
Prologis' guidance for net earnings is included in the table below as well as guidance for Core FFO*, which are both reconciled in our supplemental information.
2023 GUIDANCE
Earnings (per diluted share)
Previous
Revised
Change at M.P.
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$3.10 to $3.25
$3.30 to $3.40
5.5 %
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
$5.42 to $5.50
$5.56 to $5.60
2.2 %
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders, excluding Net Promote Income*
$5.02 to $5.10
$5.06 to $5.10
0.4 %
Operations
Average occupancy
97.00% to 97.50%
97.00% to 97.50%
-
Cash Same Store NOI* - PLD share
9.00% to 9.75%
9.50% to 10.00%
37.5 bps
Strategic Capital (in millions)
Previous
Revised
Change at M.P.
Strategic Capital revenue, excluding promote revenue
$515 to $530
$520 to $530
0.5 %
Net promote income
$380
$475
25.0 %
G&A (in millions)
General & administrative expenses
$380 to $390
$380 to $390
-
Capital Deployment – Prologis Share (in millions)
Development stabilizations
$2,600 to $3,000
$2,600 to $3,000
-
Development starts
$2,500 to $3,000
$2,500 to $3,000
-
Acquisitions¹
$300 to $600
$300 to $600
-
Contributions
$1,250 to $1,750
$1,250 to $1,750
-
Dispositions
$800 to $1,200
$800 to $1,200
-
Net sources/(uses)¹
$(750) to $(650)
$(750) to $(650)
-
Realized development gains
$300 to $400
$300 to $400
-
* This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Notes and Definitions in our supplemental information for further explanation and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
1. Excludes the $3.1 billion portfolio acquisition which closed on June 29, 2023.
The earnings guidance described above includes potential gains recognized from real estate transactions but excludes any future or potential foreign currency or derivative gains or losses as our guidance assumes constant foreign currency rates. In reconciling from net earnings to Core FFO*, Prologis makes certain adjustments, including but not limited to real estate depreciation and amortization expense, gains (losses) recognized from real estate transactions and early extinguishment of debt, impairment charges, deferred taxes and unrealized gains or losses on foreign currency or derivative activity. The difference between the company's Core FFO* and net earnings guidance for 2023 relates predominantly to these items. Please refer to our quarterly Supplemental Information, which is available on our Investor Relations website at https://ir.prologis.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov for a definition of Core FFO* and other non-GAAP measures used by Prologis, along with reconciliations of these items to the closest GAAP measure for our results and guidance.
ABOUT PROLOGIS
Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact our financial results. Words such as "expects" "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," and "estimates" including variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future—including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition and development activity, contribution and disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt, capital structure and financial position, our ability to earn revenues from co-investment ventures, form new co-investment ventures and the availability of capital in existing or new co-investment ventures—are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and, therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) international, national, regional and local economic and political climates and conditions; (ii) changes in global financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties; (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, including the integration of the operations of significant real estate portfolios; (v) maintenance of Real Estate Investment Trust status, tax structuring and changes in income tax laws and rates; (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings; (vii) risks related to our investments in our co-investment ventures, including our ability to establish new co-investment ventures; (viii) risks of doing business internationally, including currency risks; (ix) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters; (x) risks related to global pandemics; and (xi) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by us under the heading "Risk Factors." We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this document except as may be required by law.
dollars in millions, except per share/unit data
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Rental and other revenues
$ 1,652
$ 1,096
$ 3,286
$ 2,181
Strategic capital revenues
799
156
934
290
Total revenues
2,451
1,252
4,220
2,471
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
1,215
610
1,678
1,759
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
1,737
848
2,894
1,681
AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
1,689
805
2,660
1,727
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
2,275
1,136
3,706
2,346
Estimated value creation from development stabilizations - Prologis Share
247
606
524
778
Common stock dividends and common limited partnership unit distributions
828
605
1,656
1,210
Per common share - diluted:
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$ 1.31
$ 0.82
$ 1.81
$ 2.36
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
1.83
1.11
3.04
2.20
Business line reporting:
Real estate operations*
1.18
1.00
2.34
2.00
Strategic capital*
0.65
0.11
0.70
0.20
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
1.83
1.11
3.04
2.20
Realized development gains, net of taxes*
0.17
0.13
0.17
0.39
Dividends and distributions per common share/unit
0.87
0.79
1.74
1.58
*This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.
in thousands
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets:
Investments in real estate properties:
Operating properties
$ 73,543,219
$ 69,569,484
$ 69,038,795
Development portfolio
4,219,758
4,252,643
4,212,154
Land
3,620,821
3,444,294
3,338,121
Other real estate investments
5,166,622
5,119,125
5,034,326
86,550,420
82,385,546
81,623,396
Less accumulated depreciation
9,977,207
9,508,351
9,036,085
Net investments in real estate properties
76,573,213
72,877,195
72,587,311
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated entities
9,931,261
9,680,097
9,698,898
Assets held for sale or contribution
616,571
734,106
531,257
Net investments in real estate
87,121,045
83,291,398
82,817,466
Cash and cash equivalents
531,110
522,501
278,483
Other assets
4,739,886
4,706,985
4,801,499
Total assets
$ 92,392,041
$ 88,520,884
$ 87,897,448
Liabilities and Equity:
Liabilities:
Debt
$ 28,129,473
$ 25,153,342
$ 23,875,961
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
6,184,744
5,902,313
6,158,394
Total liabilities
34,314,217
31,055,655
30,034,355
Equity:
Stockholders' equity
53,465,630
52,835,218
53,237,282
Noncontrolling interests
3,302,401
3,304,643
3,317,767
Noncontrolling interests - limited partnership unitholders
1,309,793
1,325,368
1,308,044
Total equity
58,077,824
57,465,229
57,863,093
Total liabilities and equity
$ 92,392,041
$ 88,520,884
$ 87,897,448
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
in thousands, except per share amounts
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues:
Rental
$ 1,651,454
$ 1,093,452
$ 3,285,224
$ 2,170,313
Strategic capital
799,035
156,239
933,736
290,164
Development management and other
482
2,389
598
10,731
Total revenues
2,450,971
1,252,080
4,219,558
2,471,208
Expenses:
Rental
387,938
270,465
800,492
546,139
Strategic capital
150,906
57,052
222,615
108,863
General and administrative
95,647
83,114
195,424
157,760
Depreciation and amortization
602,168
402,313
1,204,535
798,960
Other
12,160
11,621
19,344
21,210
Total expenses
1,248,819
824,565
2,442,410
1,632,932
Operating income before gains on real estate transactions, net
$ 1,202,152
$ 427,515
$ 1,777,148
$ 838,276
Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net
184,877
105,802
184,877
316,008
Gains on other dispositions of investments in real estate, net (excluding development properties and land)
24,761
-
28,808
584,835
Operating income
$ 1,411,790
$ 533,317
$ 1,990,833
$ 1,739,119
Other income (expense):
Earnings from unconsolidated entities, net
70,642
79,594
146,421
156,556
Interest expense
(149,818)
(60,293)
(285,829)
(124,357)
Foreign currency and derivative gains and other income, net
26,104
144,382
34,718
192,791
Gains (losses) on early extinguishment of debt, net
-
(730)
3,275
(18,895)
Total other income (expense)
(53,072)
162,953
(101,415)
206,095
Earnings before income taxes
1,358,718
696,270
1,889,418
1,945,214
Current income tax expense
(77,509)
(39,769)
(106,003)
(61,499)
Deferred income tax expense
(1,718)
(10,065)
(5,295)
(17,557)
Consolidated net earnings
1,279,491
646,436
1,778,120
1,866,158
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(32,863)
(17,612)
(55,220)
(54,278)
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - limited partnership units
(30,600)
(17,431)
(42,249)
(49,702)
Net earnings attributable to controlling interests
1,216,028
611,393
1,680,651
1,762,178
Preferred stock dividends
(1,475)
(1,538)
(2,928)
(3,069)
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$ 1,214,553
$ 609,855
$ 1,677,723
$ 1,759,109
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
951,706
766,074
951,638
765,859
Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders - Diluted
$ 1.31
$ 0.82
$ 1.81
$ 2.36
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
in thousands
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$ 1,214,553
$ 609,855
$ 1,677,723
$ 1,759,109
Add (deduct) NAREIT defined adjustments:
Real estate related depreciation and amortization
591,093
389,715
1,181,379
774,312
Gains on other dispositions of investments in real estate, net of taxes (excluding development properties and land)
(24,761)
(904)
(27,326)
(590,477)
Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests
(459)
(11,999)
(18,799)
4,926
Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated co-investment ventures
104,535
68,445
202,912
145,287
Our share of reconciling items related to other unconsolidated ventures
11,678
5,537
27,435
11,018
NAREIT defined FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
$ 1,896,639
$ 1,060,649
$ 3,043,324
$ 2,104,175
Add (deduct) our defined adjustments:
Unrealized foreign currency and derivative losses (gains), net
1,895
(122,646)
10,597
(155,341)
Deferred income tax expense
1,718
10,065
5,295
17,557
Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated co-investment ventures
(5,765)
2,101
(5,984)
1,555
FFO, as modified by Prologis attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
$ 1,894,487
$ 950,169
$ 3,053,232
$ 1,967,946
Adjustments to arrive at Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*:
Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net
(184,877)
(105,802)
(184,877)
(316,008)
Current income tax expense on dispositions
17,902
2,425
18,573
6,084
Losses (gains) on early extinguishment of debt, net
-
730
(3,275)
18,895
Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests
9,332
-
9,332
4,484
Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated co-investment ventures
539
-
1,371
-
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
$ 1,737,383
$ 847,522
$ 2,894,356
$ 1,681,401
Adjustments to arrive at AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*:
Gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net
184,877
105,802
184,877
316,008
Current income tax expense on dispositions
(17,902)
(2,425)
(18,573)
(6,084)
Straight-lined rents and amortization of lease intangibles
(156,241)
(36,730)
(303,808)
(75,240)
Property improvements
(54,498)
(37,536)
(73,800)
(55,816)
Turnover costs
(89,099)
(90,456)
(168,054)
(175,480)
Amortization of debt premium, financing costs and management contracts, net
18,582
2,955
36,822
5,589
Stock compensation amortization expense
89,868
36,923
152,774
78,352
Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests
3,607
14,140
10,382
22,015
Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated entities
(28,048)
(34,809)
(54,850)
(63,780)
AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
$ 1,688,529
$ 805,386
$ 2,660,126
$ 1,726,965
*This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
in thousands
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$ 1,214,553
$ 609,855
$ 1,677,723
$ 1,759,109
Gains on other dispositions of investments in real estate, net (excluding development properties and land)
(24,761)
-
(28,808)
(584,835)
Depreciation and amortization expense
602,168
402,313
1,204,535
798,960
Interest charges
137,987
60,293
273,998
124,357
Current and deferred income tax expense, net
79,227
49,834
111,298
79,056
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests - limited partnership units
30,600
17,431
42,249
49,702
Pro forma adjustments
31,006
3,081
33,905
1,786
Preferred stock dividends
1,475
1,538
2,928
3,069
Unrealized foreign currency and derivative losses (gains), net
1,895
(122,646)
10,597
(155,341)
Stock compensation amortization expense
89,868
36,923
152,774
78,352
Losses (gains) on early extinguishment of debt, net
-
730
(3,275)
18,895
Reconciling items related to noncontrolling interests
(31,623)
(30,113)
(63,781)
(46,209)
Our share of reconciling items related to unconsolidated entities
142,796
107,145
291,482
219,248
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders*
$ 2,275,191
$ 1,136,384
$ 3,705,625
$ 2,346,149
*This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see our Notes and Definitions for further explanation.
Adjusted EBITDA. We use Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("Adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a measure of our operating performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net earnings.
We calculate Adjusted EBITDA by beginning with consolidated net earnings attributable to common stockholders and removing the effect of: interest charges, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, gains or losses from the disposition of investments in real estate (excluding development properties and land), gains from the revaluation of equity investments upon acquisition of a controlling interest, gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt and derivative contracts (including cash charges), similar adjustments we make to our FFO measures (see definition below), and other items, such as, amortization of stock based compensation and unrealized gains or losses on foreign currency and derivatives. We also include a pro forma adjustment to reflect a full period of NOI on the operating properties we acquire or stabilize during the quarter and to remove NOI on properties we dispose of during the quarter, assuming all transactions occurred at the beginning of the quarter. The pro forma adjustment also includes economic ownership changes in our ventures to reflect the full quarter at the new ownership percentage.
We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors relevant and useful information because it permits investors to view our operating performance, analyze our ability to meet interest payment obligations and make quarterly preferred stock dividends on an unleveraged basis before the effects of income tax, depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses on the disposition of non-development properties and other items (outlined above), that affect comparability. While all items are not infrequent or unusual in nature, these items may result from market fluctuations that can have inconsistent effects on our results of operations. The economics underlying these items reflect market and financing conditions in the short-term but can obscure our performance and the value of our long-term investment decisions and strategies.
We calculate our Adjusted EBITDA, based on our proportionate ownership share of both our unconsolidated and consolidated ventures. We reflect our share of our Adjusted EBITDA measures for unconsolidated ventures by applying our average ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity by entity basis. We reflect our share for consolidated ventures in which we do not own 100% of the equity by adjusting our Adjusted EBITDA measures to remove the noncontrolling interests share of the applicable reconciling items based on our average ownership percentage for the applicable periods.
While we believe Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure, it should not be used alone because it excludes significant components of net earnings, such as our historical cash expenditures or future cash requirements for working capital, capital expenditures, distribution requirements, contractual commitments or interest and principal payments on our outstanding debt and is therefore limited as an analytical tool.
Our computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA reported by other companies in both the real estate industry and other industries. We compensate for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by providing investors with financial statements prepared according to GAAP, along with this detailed discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA from consolidated net earnings attributable to common stockholders.
Business Line Reporting is a non-GAAP financial measure. Core FFO and development gains are generated by our three lines of business: (i) real estate operations; (ii) strategic capital; and (iii) development. The real estate operations line of business represents total Prologis Core FFO, less the amount allocated to the strategic capital line of business. The amount of Core FFO allocated to the strategic capital line of business represents the third-party share of asset management fees and transactional fees that we earn from our consolidated and unconsolidated co-investment ventures less costs directly associated with our strategic capital group and Net Promote Income. Realized development gains include our share of gains on dispositions of development properties and land, net of taxes. To calculate the per share amount, the amount generated by each line of business is divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding used in our Core FFO per share calculation. Management believes evaluating our results by line of business is a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance because it helps the investing public compare the operating performance of Prologis' respective businesses to other companies' comparable businesses. Prologis' computation of FFO by line of business may not be comparable to that reported by other real estate companies as they may use different methodologies in computing such measures.
Calculation of Per Share Amounts
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Jun. 30,
Jun. 30,
in thousands, except per share amount
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net earnings
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$
1,214,553
$
609,855
$
1,677,723
$
1,759,109
Noncontrolling interest attributable to exchangeable limited
partnership units
30,700
17,518
42,443
49,856
Adjusted net earnings attributable to common stockholders - Diluted
$
1,245,253
$
627,373
$
1,720,166
$
1,808,965
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
924,191
740,637
924,087
740,506
Incremental weighted average effect on exchange of
limited partnership units
23,453
21,289
23,570
21,221
Incremental weighted average effect of equity awards
4,062
4,148
3,981
4,132
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
951,706
766,074
951,638
765,859
Net earnings per share - Basic
$
1.31
$
0.82
$
1.82
$
2.38
Net earnings per share - Diluted
$
1.31
$
0.82
$
1.81
$
2.36
Core FFO
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders
$
1,737,383
$
847,522
$
2,894,356
$
1,681,401
Noncontrolling interest attributable to exchangeable limited
partnership units
$
183
25
$
353
164
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders - Diluted
$
1,737,566
$
847,547
$
2,894,709
$
1,681,565
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
924,191
740,637
924,087
740,506
Incremental weighted average effect on exchange of
limited partnership units
23,453
21,289
23,570
21,221
Incremental weighted average effect of equity awards
4,062
4,148
3,981
4,132
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
951,706
766,074
951,638
765,859
Core FFO per share - Diluted
$
1.83
$
1.11
$
3.04
$
2.20
Development Portfolio includes industrial and non-industrial properties, yards and parking lots that are under development and properties that are developed but have not met Stabilization. At June 30, 2023, total TEI for yards, parking lots and non-industrial assets was $213.2 million and $204.4 million on an Owned and Managed and Prologis Share basis, respectively. We do not disclose square footage for yards and parking lots.
Estimated Build Out (TEI and sq ft) represents the estimated TEI and finished square feet available for lease upon completion of an industrial building on existing parcels of land.
Estimated Value Creation represents the value that we expect to create through our development and leasing activities. We calculate Estimated Value Creation by estimating the Stabilized NOI that the property will generate and applying a stabilized capitalization rate applicable to that property. Estimated Value Creation is calculated as the amount by which the value exceeds our TEI and does not include any fees or promotes we may earn.
Estimated Weighted Average Margin is calculated on development properties as Estimated Value Creation, less estimated closing costs and taxes, if any, on properties expected to be sold or contributed, divided by TEI.
Estimated Weighted Average Stabilized Yield is calculated on the properties in the Development Portfolio as Stabilized NOI divided by TEI. The yields on a Prologis Share basis were as follows:
Pre-Stabilized
Developments
2023 Expected Completion
2024 and Thereafter Expected
Total Development Portfolio
U.S.
6.1
%
6.0
%
6.4
%
6.2
%
Other Americas
9.9
%
7.7
%
8.1
%
8.1
%
Europe
5.9
%
5.4
%
6.3
%
5.7
%
Asia
5.2
%
5.5
%
5.1
%
5.2
%
Total
6.1
%
6.0
%
6.5
%
6.2
%
FFO, as modified by Prologis attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("FFO, as modified by Prologis"); Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("Core FFO"); AFFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders ("AFFO"); (collectively referred to as "FFO"). FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that is commonly used in the real estate industry. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to FFO is net earnings.
The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines FFO as earnings computed under GAAP to exclude historical cost depreciation and gains and losses from sales net of any related tax, along with impairment charges, of previously depreciated properties. We also exclude the gains on revaluation of equity investments upon acquisition of a controlling interest and the gain recognized from a partial sale of our investment, as these are similar to gains from the sales of previously depreciated properties. We exclude similar adjustments from our unconsolidated entities and the third parties' share of our consolidated co-investment ventures.
Our FFO Measures
Our FFO measures begin with NAREIT's definition and we make certain adjustments to reflect our business and the way that management plans and executes our business strategy. While not infrequent or unusual, the additional items we adjust for in calculating FFO, as modified by Prologis, Core FFO and AFFO, as defined below, are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period. Although these items may have a material impact on our operations and are reflected in our financial statements, the removal of the effects of these items allows us to better understand the core operating performance of our properties over the long term. These items have both positive and negative short-term effects on our results of operations in inconsistent and unpredictable directions that are not relevant to our long-term outlook.
We calculate our FFO measures, as defined below, based on our proportionate ownership share of both our unconsolidated and consolidated ventures. We reflect our share of our FFO measures for unconsolidated ventures by applying our average ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity by entity basis. We reflect our share for consolidated ventures in which we do not own 100% of the equity by adjusting our FFO measures to remove the noncontrolling interests share of the applicable reconciling items based on our average ownership percentage for the applicable periods.
These FFO measures are used by management as supplemental financial measures of operating performance and we believe that it is important that stockholders, potential investors and financial analysts understand the measures management uses. We do not use our FFO measures as, nor should they be considered to be, alternatives to net earnings computed under GAAP, as indicators of our operating performance, as alternatives to cash from operating activities computed under GAAP or as indicators of our ability to fund our cash needs.
We analyze our operating performance principally by the rental revenues of our real estate and the revenues from our strategic capital business, net of operating, administrative and financing expenses. This income stream is not directly impacted by fluctuations in the market value of our investments in real estate or debt securities.
FFO, as modified by Prologis
To arrive at FFO, as modified by Prologis, we adjust the NAREIT defined FFO measure to exclude the impact of foreign currency related items and deferred tax, specifically:
(i)
deferred income tax benefits and deferred income tax expenses recognized by our subsidiaries;
(ii)
current income tax expense related to acquired tax liabilities that were recorded as deferred tax liabilities in an acquisition, to the extent the expense is offset with a deferred income tax benefit in earnings that is excluded from our defined FFO measure;
(iii)
foreign currency exchange gains and losses resulting from (a) debt transactions between us and our foreign entities, (b) third-party debt that is used to hedge our investment in foreign entities, (c) derivative financial instruments related to any such debt transactions, and (d) mark-to-market adjustments associated with other derivative financial instruments.
We use FFO, as modified by Prologis, so that management, analysts and investors are able to evaluate our performance against other REITs that do not have similar operations or operations in jurisdictions outside the U.S.
Core FFO
In addition to FFO, as modified by Prologis, we also use Core FFO. To arrive at Core FFO, we adjust FFO, as modified by Prologis, to exclude the following recurring and nonrecurring items that we recognize directly in FFO, as modified by Prologis:
(i)
gains or losses from the disposition of land and development properties that were developed with the intent to contribute or sell;
(ii)
income tax expense related to the sale of investments in real estate;
(iii)
impairment charges recognized related to our investments in real estate generally as a result of our change in intent to contribute or sell these properties;
(iv)
gains or losses from the early extinguishment of debt and redemption and repurchase of preferred stock; and
(v)
expenses related to natural disasters.
We use Core FFO, including by segment and region, to: (i) assess our operating performance as compared to other real estate companies; (ii) evaluate our performance and the performance of our properties in comparison with expected results and results of previous periods; (iii) evaluate the performance of our management; (iv) budget and forecast future results to assist in the allocation of resources; (v) provide guidance to the financial markets to understand our expected operating performance; and (vi) evaluate how a specific potential investment will impact our future results.
AFFO
To arrive at AFFO, we adjust Core FFO to include realized gains from the disposition of land and development properties, net of current tax expense, and recurring capital expenditures and exclude the following items that we recognize directly in Core FFO:
(i)
straight-line rents;
(ii)
amortization of above- and below-market lease intangibles;
(iii)
amortization of management contracts;
(iv)
amortization of debt premiums and discounts and financing costs, net of amounts capitalized, and;
(v)
stock compensation amortization expense.
We use AFFO to (i) assess our operating performance as compared to other real estate companies; (ii) evaluate our performance and the performance of our properties in comparison with expected results and results of previous periods; (iii) evaluate the performance of our management; (iv) budget and forecast future results to assist in the allocation of resources; and (v) evaluate how a specific potential investment will impact our future results.
Limitations on the use of our FFO measures
While we believe our modified FFO measures are important supplemental measures, neither NAREIT's nor our measures of FFO should be used alone because they exclude significant economic components of net earnings computed under GAAP and are, therefore, limited as an analytical tool. Accordingly, these are only a few of the many measures we use when analyzing our business. Some of the limitations are:
- The current income tax expenses that are excluded from our modified FFO measures represent the taxes that are payable.
- Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets are economic costs that are excluded from FFO. FFO is limited, as it does not reflect the cash requirements that may be necessary for future replacements of the real estate assets. Furthermore, the amortization of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of logistics facilities are not reflected in FFO.
- Gains or losses from property dispositions and impairment charges related to expected dispositions represent changes in value of the properties. By excluding these gains and losses, FFO does not capture realized changes in the value of disposed properties arising from changes in market conditions.
- The deferred income tax benefits and expenses that are excluded from our modified FFO measures result from the creation of a deferred income tax asset or liability that may have to be settled at some future point. Our modified FFO measures do not currently reflect any income or expense that may result from such settlement.
- The foreign currency exchange gains and losses that are excluded from our modified FFO measures are generally recognized based on movements in foreign currency exchange rates through a specific point in time. The ultimate settlement of our foreign currency-denominated net assets is indefinite as to timing and amount. Our FFO measures are limited in that they do not reflect the current period changes in these net assets that result from periodic foreign currency exchange rate movements.
- The gains and losses on extinguishment of debt or preferred stock that we exclude from our Core FFO, may provide a benefit or cost to us as we may be settling our obligation at less or more than our future obligation.
- The natural disaster expenses that we exclude from Core FFO are costs that we have incurred.
We compensate for these limitations by using our FFO measures only in conjunction with net earnings computed under GAAP when making our decisions. This information should be read with our complete Consolidated Financial Statements prepared under GAAP. To assist investors in compensating for these limitations, we reconcile our modified FFO measures to our net earnings computed under GAAP.
Guidance. The following is a reconciliation of our annual guided Net Earnings per share to our guided Core FFO per share:
Low
High
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders (a)
$
3.30
$
3.40
Our share of:
Depreciation and amortization
2.87
2.91
Net gains on real estate transactions, net of taxes
(0.65)
(0.75)
Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains), losses (gains) on early extinguishment of debt and other, net
0.04
0.04
Core FFO attributable to common stockholders/unitholders
$
5.56
$
5.60
(a)
Earnings guidance includes potential future gains recognized from real estate transactions, but excludes future
Market Capitalization equals Market Equity, less liquidation preference of the preferred shares/units, plus our share of total debt.
Market Equity equals outstanding shares of common stock and units multiplied by the closing stock price plus the liquidation preference of the preferred shares/units.
Net Promote Income is promote revenue earned from third-party investors during the period, net of related cash and stock compensation expenses, and taxes and foreign currency derivative gains and losses, if applicable.
Operating Portfolio represents industrial properties in our Owned and Managed portfolio that have reached Stabilization. Assets held for sale, Non-Strategic Assets and non-industrial assets are excluded from the portfolio. Prologis Share of NOI excludes termination fees and adjustments and includes NOI for the properties contributed to or acquired from co-investment ventures at our actual share prior to and subsequent to change in ownership.
Owned and Managed represents the consolidated properties as well as properties owned by our unconsolidated co-investment ventures, which we manage.
Prologis Share represents our proportionate economic ownership of each entity, or property included in our total Owned and Managed portfolio, whether consolidated or unconsolidated.
Rent Change (Cash) represents the percentage change in starting rental rates per the lease agreement, on new and renewed leases, commenced during the period compared with the previous ending rental rates in that same space. This measure excludes any short-term leases of less than one-year, holdover payments, free rent periods and introductory (teaser rates) defined as 50% or less of the stabilized rate.
Rent Change (Net Effective) represents the percentage change in net effective rental rates (average rate over the lease term), on new and renewed leases, commenced during the period compared with the previous net effective rental rates in that same space. This measure excludes any short-term leases of less than one year and holdover payments.
Retention is the square footage of all leases commenced during the period that are rented by existing tenants divided by the square footage of all expiring and in-place leases during the reporting period. The square footage of tenants that default or buy-out prior to expiration of their lease and short-term leases of less than one year, are not included in the calculation.
Same Store. Our same store metrics are non-GAAP financial measures, which are commonly used in the real estate industry and expected from the financial community, on both a net effective and cash basis. We evaluate the performance of the operating properties we own and manage using a "same store" analysis because the population of properties in this analysis is consistent from period to period, which allows us and investors to analyze our ongoing business operations. We determine our same store metrics on property NOI, which is calculated as rental revenue less rental expense for the applicable properties in the same store population for both consolidated and unconsolidated properties based on our ownership interest, as further defined below.
We define our same store population for the three months ended June 30, 2023 as the properties in our Owned and Managed Operating Portfolio, including the property NOI for both consolidated properties and properties owned by the unconsolidated co-investment ventures at January 1, 2022 and owned throughout the same three-month period in both 2022 and 2023.
We believe the drivers of property NOI for the consolidated portfolio are generally the same for the properties owned by the ventures in which we invest and therefore we evaluate the same store metrics of the Owned and Managed portfolio based on Prologis' ownership in the properties ("Prologis Share").
The same store population excludes properties held for sale to third parties, along with development properties that were not stabilized at the beginning of the period (January 1, 2022) and properties acquired or disposed of to third parties during the period. To derive an appropriate measure of period-to-period operating performance, we remove the effects of foreign currency exchange rate movements by using the reported period-end exchange rate to translate from local currency into the U.S. dollar, for both periods.
As non-GAAP financial measures, the same store metrics have certain limitations as an analytical tool and may vary among real estate companies. As a result, we provide a reconciliation of Rental Revenues less Rental Expenses ("Property NOI") (from our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to our Same Store Property NOI measures, as follows:
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30,
dollars in thousands
2023
2022
Change (%)
Reconciliation of Consolidated Property NOI to Same Store Property NOI measures:
Rental revenues
$
1,651,454
$
1,093,452
Rental expenses
(387,938)
(270,465)
Consolidated Property NOI
$
1,263,516
$
822,987
Adjustments to derive same store results:
Property NOI from consolidated properties not included in same
store portfolio and other adjustments (a)
(448,522)
(76,801)
Property NOI from unconsolidated co-investment ventures included
in same store portfolio (a)(b)
704,928
659,948
Third parties' share of Property NOI from properties included in
same store portfolio (a)(b)
(572,363)
(536,321)
Prologis Share of Same Store Property NOI – Net Effective (b)
$
947,559
$
869,813
8.9
%
Consolidated properties straight-line rent and fair value lease
adjustments included in the same store portfolio (c)
(16,049)
(26,816)
Unconsolidated co-investment ventures straight-line rent and fair
value lease adjustments included in the same store portfolio (c)
(12,807)
(22,783)
Third parties' share of straight-line rent and fair value lease
adjustments included in the same store portfolio (b)(c)
10,240
18,809
Prologis Share of Same Store Property NOI – Cash (b)(c)
$
928,943
$
839,023
10.7
%
(a)
We exclude properties held for sale to third parties, along with development properties that were not stabilized at the beginning of the period and properties acquired or disposed of to third parties during the period. We also exclude net termination and renegotiation fees to allow us to evaluate the growth or decline in each property's rental revenues without regard to one-time items that are not indicative of the property's recurring operating performance. Net termination and renegotiation fees represent the gross fee negotiated to allow a customer to terminate or renegotiate their lease, offset by the write-off of the asset recorded due to the adjustment to straight-line rents over the lease term. Same Store Property NOI is adjusted to include an allocation of property management expenses for our consolidated properties based on the property management services provided to each property (generally, based on a percentage of revenues). On consolidation, these amounts are eliminated and the actual costs of providing property management and leasing services are recognized as part of our consolidated rental expense.
(b)
We include the Property NOI for the same store portfolio for both consolidated properties and properties owned by the co-investment ventures based on our investment in the underlying properties. In order to calculate our share of Same Store Property NOI from the co-investment ventures in which we own less than 100%, we use the co-investment ventures' underlying Property NOI for the same store portfolio and apply our ownership percentage at June 30, 2023 to the Property NOI for both periods, including the properties contributed during the period. We adjust the total Property NOI from the same store portfolio of the co-investment ventures by subtracting the third parties' share of both consolidated and unconsolidated co-investment ventures.
(c)
We further remove certain noncash items (straight-line rent and amortization of fair value lease adjustments) included in the financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP to reflect a Same Store Property NOI – Cash measure.
Stabilization is defined as the earlier of when a property that was developed has been completed for one year, is contributed to a co-investment venture following completion or is 90% occupied. Upon Stabilization, a property is moved into our Operating Portfolio.
Weighted Average Interest Rate is based on the effective rate, which includes the amortization of related premiums and discounts and finance costs.
Weighted Average Stabilized Capitalization ("Cap") Rate is calculated as Stabilized NOI divided by the Acquisition Price.
