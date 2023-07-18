Litchfield Hills Research Initiates FatBrain AI ($LZGI) with a "BUY" Rating and $5.00 Price Target

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB: LZGI) (the "Company," or "we"), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions for the enterprise stars of tomorrow, announced today stock research firm, Litchfield Hills Research LLC ("LHR"), released its first analyst report on LZGI, rating the Company a "Buy" under its three-tiered (buy-hold-sell) rating system, with a target price of $5.00 per share.

FatBrain AI (PRNewswire)

FatBrain offers a comprehensive suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions that work by plugging into existing software-as-a-service (SaaS) products like Quickbooks, Shopify, Salesforce, Slack and Hubspot, as well as hundreds of other applications.

At of the end of its last trading day, LZGI shares closed at $0.97 per share.

"We are delighted Litchfield Hills Research initiated research on $LZGI," said Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain AI. "We look forward to the other analysists covering the pure-play AI market dynamics as we accelerate focus on improving our business, products, and winning customers to drive the momentum of AI automation for business."

LHR Is an independent equity research firm that publishes objective research, written for institutional investors but readable by all. It adheres to all FINRA standards for quality and objectivity. Its reports appear on 19 platforms in the US, EU and China and its estimates appear on 24. WHSI has engaged LHR to ensure distribution on those platforms and for specific investor targeting. The report is available for investors at the Litchfield Hills Research website, https://www.hillsresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/LZGI-Initiation-review_Edit-Final.pdf

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc., OTCQB:LZGI)

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, large language models, cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscriptions allow all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly, easily, and securely behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global delivery includes 600+ team across design, development centers in the US, UK, India, and Kazakh Republic. For more information, please visit: https://www.fatbrain.ai

Forward Looking Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2022 . Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are based entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LZG International, Inc.