LEXISNEXIS® REED TECH EXPANDS PORTFOLIO TO OFFER ELECTRONIC COMMON TECHNICAL DOCUMENT SUBMISSION PUBLISHING SERVICES

HORSHAM, Pa., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Reed Tech, a leading provider of regulatory submissions, data management and analytics solutions for the life sciences industry, is expanding its services portfolio to offer end-to-end eCTD solutions and services to support manufacturers, distributors and related operations.

Reed Tech is currently accepting Electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD) service requests.

"Our goal is to simplify the regulatory submission process for our clients by providing expert eCTD submission publishing services that ensure compliance, accuracy and timeliness. We strive to exceed our clients' expectations through a combination of technical excellence, regulatory expertise, cost-effective pricing and exceptional customer service," said Wendy Scott, Head of Life Sciences Professional Services, Reed Tech. "This new service will offer a more complete regulatory solution for our 1,000+ current SPL pharma customers, as well as potential new customers, in one place, increasing efficiency while managing the product regulatory approval process."

The eCTD service expansion was developed with large and small pharmaceutical companies in mind, to increase the efficiency and value that Reed Tech can provide. "We have already established ourselves as a trusted leader to the regulatory operations community. Based on market feedback, we are expanding our services portfolio to provide our customers with more comprehensive solutions to take their innovations to market faster," said Arshad Rahman, General Manager of Life Sciences, Reed Tech. "This expansion aligns with our mission to help customers focus on developing life-saving innovations while we take care of regulatory compliance needs for them."

As the pharmaceutical and biotech industries continue to embrace digital transformation, the critical need for streamlined and efficient regulatory processes only increases. Reed Tech eCTD publishing services offer a comprehensive solution for compiling, formatting and submitting regulatory submissions in electronic, compliant format. Reed Tech will support pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and other stakeholders preparing regulatory submissions, including investigational new drug application (IND), new drug application (NDA), abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA), biologics license application (BLA) and more, simplifying the regulatory process and driving success in the ever-evolving landscape of drug development.

