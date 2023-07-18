Clark County School District in Nevada Orders 15 GreenPower All-Electric BEAST School Buses

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sectors, today announced an order for 15 GreenPower Type D all-electric, purpose-built BEAST school buses through GreenPower's dealer RWC Group for the Clark County School District (CCSD) in Nevada.

Clark County (Nevada) School District took delivery of its first Type D, all-electric BEAST from GreenPower Transportation Manager Mike Macias, President Brendan Riley, VP Michael Perez and Service Manager John Duncan in January 2023. (PRNewswire)

"Clark County is an innovative and forward-thinking school district that leads the country in the transition to all-electric school buses," said Michael Perez, GreenPower's Vice President for School Bus, Contracts and Grants. "We are honored to have our purpose-built BEAST school buses as the foundation of Clark County's transition and are proud to serve one of the nation's largest school districts in their journey to adding all-electric buses into their fleet."

CCSD is the fifth-largest school district in the country, and it operates the country's largest owned-and-operated school bus fleet with 1,924 buses transporting 125,000 students daily. The order for the 15 GreenPower BEASTs comes a few months after the school district took delivery, and put into service, its first GreenPower Type D BEAST school bus.

The 15 GreenPower Type D BEAST all-electric school buses will be purchased using funding from the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean School Bus Program awarded to school districts meeting the criteria for the purchase of new electric buses and infrastructure. Under Round 1 of the EPA funding, the Type D GreenPower BEAST all-electric school bus is eligible for $375,000 in grant funding through the program for priority school districts. The total purchase price approved by the Clark County School District Board of Education for the dealer for the purchase of the 15 GreenPower BEAST buses is approaching $7.0 million.

GreenPower's BEAST is a purpose-built, 40-foot Type D all-electric, zero-emission school bus with seating for up to 90 passengers. Designed from the ground up, the BEAST features an integrated chassis with an all-aluminum body, allowing for pass-through storage underneath the bus. The dual port charging is standard, with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC Fast Charging rates up to 85 kW. Wireless charging is also available as an option.

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

