TargetVideo acquires technology platform Brid.TV

MUNICH, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TargetVideo, a video publishing and advertising leader, announced today the acquisition of its long-time technology partner Brid.TV. The joint mission: to meet the growing demands of the fast-paced video ecosystem and offer publishers an even better foundation for growth.

As a one-stop shop for digital publishers, TargetVideo has stood for a highly flexible, fully integrated video content monetization solution since 2014. By merging with Brid.TV, the Munich-based digital media company now enables its partners to benefit from further growth in the video advertising industry: with an all-in-one solution that enables publishers to leverage player technology, premium content, and monetization as integral drivers of revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to join forces," says Maximilian Gall, CEO and founder of TargetVideo. "This acquisition not only gives us access to the international market but also accelerates the development of our ad technology and ensures that our publisher network remains ahead of the curve. Now, we can offer brands and media agencies an expanded range of programmatic advertising options."

Uros Jojic, founder of Brid.TV and now Co-CEO of TargetVideo, adds: "By infusing our platform with high-quality video content and a larger ad demand, we will enhance its value to the users and unlock new possibilities for publishers and ad agency partners, enabling them to optimize their business."

TargetVideo was founded in 2014 in Munich by Maximilian Gall and Marie Rechberg with the goal of developing relevant, high-quality online video content. Since then, the company has become one of the leaders in video publishing and advertising. Headquartered in Munich (Germany), the company also has offices in Belgrade (SRB) and Los Angeles (USA).

About TargetVideo

TargetVideo is one of the leading video publishers and marketers in Germany. Since 2014, the 25-strong team has been producing content for mobile, web, and social media. With its premium partner network and its own media brands, TargetVideo reaches 33+ million users per month in diverse target groups. TargetVideo develops individual marketing concepts, creative content marketing strategies, and video campaigns for renowned advertisers and agencies. As a specialist in the German market, TargetVideo combines all three core competencies that are crucial for successful video advertising: high-quality video content production, marketing, and technology. TargetVideo's clients include, among others: Procter & Gamble, Otto, Bayer, Ravensburger and VW. More info at www.target-video.com

About Brid.TV

BridTV is a fast-growing video technology company with offices in Los Angeles (USA) and Belgrade (SRB). The video monetization solution for digital businesses is focused on helping publishers effectively manage content while generating revenue. Thanks to its powerful HTML5 player, highly specialized video platform, intuitive content management system, and professional AdTech features, Brid.TV helps publishers grow their audience, optimize engagement, and drive monetary success. As a company, Brid.TV emphasizes innovation and leverages cutting-edge technologies to provide customers with the best possible video monetization solution.

