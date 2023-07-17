SMH Breaks Ground on $75 Million Research Facility

SARASOTA, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is breaking new ground with a $75 million Research and Education Institute that will expand clinical research opportunities and provide an innovative, interdisciplinary learning environment for physicians, nurses and researchers.

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System recently broke ground on a new Research and Education Institute that will open in 2025 on its Sarasota (FL) hospital campus. (PRNewswire)

New facility will create expanded research and innovative learning environment for clinicians and researchers.

The 5-story, 80,000 square-foot facility, slated to open next to the health system's Sarasota (FL) hospital in 2025, is designed to promote collaboration and discovery in medical education and research for Sarasota Memorial's expanding clinical and graduate medical education programs and research team.

"Bringing together skilled physicians, clinical investigators and nurse educators, the new Research and Education Institute will centralize everything we do under one roof, providing physicians, researchers and clinicians opportunities to work collaboratively in an innovative research and education environment," Sarasota Memorial Health Care System President & CEO David Verinder said.

In addition to supporting clinical trials and research studies, the Institute will offer a range of education programs and state-of-the-art simulation center that expands hands-on training opportunities for physicians, nurses and students mastering new treatments and technologies.

Sarasota Memorial is ranked by Fortune/Merative among the top 40 teaching hospitals in the nation and serves as a training ground for the next generation of caregivers. With Florida State University as its academic partner, Sarasota Memorial's Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine residencies, and Palliative Medicine fellowship programs help attract and retain physicians to Florida and the region. Close to half of the resident physicians have stayed on at Sarasota Memorial after completing their training, while nearly 70% remained in Florida.

Sarasota Memorial Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica, MD, said the health system's research and education programs have tripled in size in recent years, with nearly 70 resident physicians and fellows completing residency and fellowship training each year.

With more than 50 active studies under way, Sarasota Memorial's reputation for research also is growing. The health system collaborates with clinical investigators in the community, as well as academic partners and research facilities across the nation, to provide the critical infrastructure to conduct studies across a broad range of specialties.

"We are so proud of the strides Sarasota Memorial has made in research and education in recent years," Dr. Fiorica said. "Our teaching hospital is ranked among the best in Florida, and top 40 in the nation. That recognition helps attract exceptional physicians, nurses and other clinicians to the region and greatly expands access to advanced treatments and care in our community."

About Sarasota Memorial

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is a regional referral center offering Southwest Florida's greatest breadth and depth of care, with more than 1 million patient visits each year across its 2 hospital campuses, a freestanding ER, skilled nursing and rehabilitation center and network of outpatient and urgent care centers. Its flagship 901-bed Sarasota hospital has been consistently recognized as one of the nation's best, with superior patient outcomes and comprehensive network of outpatient services. In November 2021, the public health system opened a second acute-care hospital, SMH-Venice, to serve the growing south Sarasota County region and the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute to expand cancer care in the community. For more information, visit smh.com.

Designed to promote collaboration, discovery and innovation in research and medical education, the 5-story, 80,000 square-foot facility will house Sarasota Memorial’s expanding research division, clinical and graduate medical education programs, medical library and new, state-of-the-art simulation center designed for hands-on training. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sarasota Memorial Health Care System