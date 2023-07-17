Dogfish Head & Famed Comedy Writer, Abbi Jacobson, Give Less Than Best Men & Maids of Dishonor a Second Shot at Their Wedding Speech with "2nd Shot to CRUSH the Perfect Toast"

Contest winner to receive a rewrite of their terrible toast, one-on-one coaching from Abbi Jacobson and a year's supply of Dogfish Head Canned Cocktails

MILTON, Del., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clink, clink! Ladies, gentlemen, and welcome guests, please join Dogfish Head in raising a Canned Cocktail to wedding season! At receptions, Best Man and Maid of Honor toasts are high stakes, and you have only one chance to nail it. But sometimes, you just need a second shot! As an official drink of wedding season, Dogfish Head introduces '2nd Shot to CRUSH the Perfect Toast,' giving failed wedding party toasters a second shot to deliver a seamless celebratory speech.

"When it comes to giving a wedding toast (or crafting your favorite cocktail), we can all understand that oftentimes we might need a second shot," said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. "'2nd Shot to CRUSH the Perfect Toast' is Dogfish Head's ways of offering one lucky drinker a chance at redemption. Not to mention, they'll also get a year's supply of our award-winning, spirits-based Canned Cocktails, each with two full-proof shots per can!"

Toast turned to a roast, leaving you no reason to boast? You're not alone! In fact, videos using #WeddingFail and #BestManFail have received more than 3M views on social media alone. So, if you're an infamous star of one of those videos or had a similar #fail, use Instagram to tag @DogfishHead in a picture or video detailing your flubbed speech and you may get one-on-one coaching from famed comedy writer Abbi Jacobson to rewrite your toast and help you surprise the newlyweds with a special take two!

"Dogfish Head's '2nd Shot to CRUSH the Perfect Toast' is something we can all relate to – I mean, who hasn't witnessed a flubbed wedding toast or two," said Abbi Jacobson. "And just like Dogfish Head, I think everyone deserves a second shot, both at redemption and in their cocktail. I'm honored to play a role in re-writing one lucky drinker's speech and raising a Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush Canned Cocktail to the unexpecting newlyweds!"

'2nd Shot to CRUSH the Perfect Toast' Contest Details:

July 17 through July 31 , tag , tag @DogfishHead in a picture or video detailing your botched toast, using Instagram in-feed or Stories, and #weddingtoastfail.

Drinkers can also enter by voicemail! Just give us a ring at 302-212-5563 and leave a message detailing your failed speech.

Dogfish Head will select one winner to receive one-on-one coaching from Abbi Jacobson , who will rewrite their toast and coach the winner to deliver the perfect take two!

The winner will also receive a year's supply of Dogfish Canned Cocktails to toast all year long.

For a complete overview of contest Rules & Regulations, visit www.dogfish.com/2nd-shot-contest

Abbi Jacobson's Toast-Writing Tips:

Do you have a wedding speech on the horizon, and you want to CRUSH it the first time? Abbi Jacobson shares her toast-writing tips!

Get in the zone. Find a nice spot to clear your head and create some space to think of the couple at hand. Get comfortable, maybe set up a photo of them, some nice music, and you guessed it … grab your favorite flavor of Dogfish Head Canned Cocktail. Now you're ready to write this bad boy. Make 'em laugh. Now this requires walking the tightrope of laughing both at them and with them. So, a partial roast of said couple (i.e., embarrassing and ridiculous moments or anecdotes you've specifically witnessed with them) and then figure out the best way to bring the rest of the room into that experience, without making your favorite couple too embarrassed. Make 'em sweat as you tell the story, but bring it home so they laugh along with everyone else. Make 'em cry. This is where you bring it home. They've laughed, everyone has seen what a lovely and unique pairing these two human beings are. They all see why you, one of their best friends, have been tasked to make this speech. You're almost home! This is where you just have to be sincere. That can be hard, and scary (it's way easier with the end of tip #1). But this part is always worth it. Get vulnerable, baby. This is your shot! Make it count. You love these two, tell them exactly why.

The Perfect Plus One … Er, Two – Dogfish Head Canned Cocktails:

To CRUSH weddings all season long, drinkers can enjoy Dogfish Head's award-winning lineup of Canned Cocktails . Artfully showcasing the brand's 20+ years of distilling and mixology experience, each Canned Cocktail clocks in at 7.0% ABV, contains two full-proof shots and features a bevy of real culinary ingredients. Dogfish Head's Canned Cocktails are currently growing at nearly +50% in the past three months, swiftly outpacing the booming spirits-based Canned Cocktail segment.

Grapefruit & Pomegranate Vodka Crush : Vodka distilled over real grapefruit and pomegranate, then blended with ruby red grapefruit juice for a tart, subtly sweet sipper.

Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush : Vodka distilled over real blood oranges and mango, then topped with fruit juice for light, refreshing, juicy flavor.

Lemon & Lime Gin Crush : Bright and citrusy gin distilled over real lemon and lime, then topped with lemon and lime juices for a citrusy, herbaceous, palate-cleansing crowd-pleaser.

Crush Variety Pack : An 8pk/12oz can medley of four crush-style cocktails, including Grapefruit & Pomegranate Vodka Crush, Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush, Lemon & Lime Gin Crush and a variety pack exclusive recipe, Pineapple & Orange Rum Crush.

Pineapple & Orange Rum Crush : Rum distilled over real pineapple and Valencia oranges, then blended with orange and pineapple juices for a refreshingly tropical cocktail.

Strawberry & Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade : Vodka distilled over real honeyberries and strawberries, then blended with lemonade for a libation with balanced notes of sweet and sour.

Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda : Vodka distilled over real blueberries, sweetened with balsamic and red wine vinegars, and mixed with soda water for a tart and juicy refresher.

Bar Cart Variety Pack : An 8pk/12oz can assortment of four vodka-based Canned Cocktails, including Strawberry & Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade, Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush, Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda and a variety pack exclusive recipe, Cranberry Apple Vodka Mule.

Cranberry Apple Vodka Mule : Vodka distilled over real Northern Spy apples, cranberries and lime, then blended with classic ginger beer ingredients for a bright, crisp cocktail with a subtle ginger kick.

Without further ado, let's raise a Canned Cocktail to a '2nd Shot to CRUSH the Perfect Toast!' For more on Dogfish Head, visit www.dogfish.com . Cheers!

DOGFISH HEAD:

Dogfish Head has focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as one of the smallest American craft breweries more than 28 years ago. A Delaware-based brand and supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish consists of Brewings & Eats®, a brewpub and small-batch brewery, Chesapeake & Maine®, a seafood and cocktail spot, the Dogfish Inn®, a beer-themed hotel, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery®, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co.® For more, visit www.dogfish.com.

