BrainCheck Celebrates U.S. FDA Approval of Leqembi® and Empowers Customers to Lead the Way in Early Detection of Cognitive Impairment

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck, Inc. celebrates the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s recent decision to approve Leqembi® (lecanemab, Eisai/Biogen), for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. BrainCheck's comprehensive cognitive assessment and care management platform is empowering customers to lead the way in the early detection of cognitive impairment. Kim Rodriguez, CEO, and Matt Cerullo, Chief Revenue Officer, will attend the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Amsterdam, Netherlands from July 16-20 to share BrainCheck's technology with the global dementia research community.

"The U.S. FDA's approval of Leqembi® marks a major milestone in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. With the approval specifically focused on the treatment of patients with early forms of disease, such as mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia, early detection has never been more important," said Kim Rodriguez, CEO of BrainCheck. "At BrainCheck, we are focused on expanding nationwide access to innovative technology proven to help patients, providers and health systems quickly and easily assess cognitive function. Together, we can accelerate intervention, improve care, and offer new hope to patients and their families."

"BrainCheck's platform is trusted by hundreds of the country's most prestigious providers and specialists to manage the cognitive health of more than 300,000 patients to date. With BrainCheck, our customers are well-equipped to enhance care, personalize results, and provide actionable insights. We expect more facilities to demand this technology as they work to ensure patients receive the greatest benefit from new treatments like Leqembi® at the earliest point possible," Ms. Rodriguez added.

Developed by neuroscientists and technologists from Baylor College of Medicine and Stanford University, BrainCheck's FDA-registered cognitive assessment and care management platform is the most comprehensive digital health solution of its kind available on the market today. Its proprietary computerized cognitive assessments and robust portfolio of screeners can be applied to evaluate all types of cognitive impairments and decline, including Alzheimer's and dementia. Backed by science, studies, and success stories, the technology is proven to enhance patient care, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs at scale.

"For more than 60 years, DENT Neurologic Institute has been committed to staying on the forefront of medical advances to provide the highest quality neurologic care. With more than 80 providers serving 25 sub-specialty clinics in three convenient locations, DENT treats nearly 1,300 patients daily, amounting to more than 325,000 patient visits per year and growing," said Christine Mann, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, Director of Infusion Operations, DENT Neurologic Institute, one of the largest outpatient neurology practices in the U.S. "The BrainCheck platform allows us to provide regular and consistent care planning and education to this complex patient population. Providers in our memory clinic also consider BrainCheck to be an extremely beneficial tool that helps us to connect patients and care partners to essential community resources."

"We understand the anxiety patients and their families face when dealing with complex symptoms and diagnosis. In order to reduce this anxiety and stress, the physicians and staff at Texas Neurology are committed to providing the best care possible, treating each patient with dignity, respect, and compassion," said David Evans, CEO, Texas Neurology, north Texas' premier provider of neurological services. "The BrainCheck platform empowers us to continue to deliver exceptional cognitive assessment and care planning services, personalizing patient results and improving operational efficiency at our facility."

"With the FDA's approval of Leqembi®, now more than ever, providers and specialists nationwide need technology that can not only assess cognitive function, but also provide a personalized plan of action," said David Eagleman, PhD, Neuroscientist, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of BrainCheck. "We developed the BrainCheck platform because we believe that in the battle against Alzheimer's disease and dementia, early detection is the best defense. We are pleased to arm the medical community with a proven effective tool to support earlier intervention, improved care, and ultimately, better outcomes for patients and their families."

"When it comes to cognitive health, knowledge is power and our leading technology puts that power back in the hands of providers, ensuring patients receive the right screening to detect disease as early as possible," said Ms. Rodriguez. "We look forward to sharing the BrainCheck platform with the AAIC community this year."

