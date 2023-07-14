This Week in Environment News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including eco-friendly cruise chips and charcuterie packaging.
- SpartanNash and Flashfood Successfully Divert One Million Pounds of Food Waste
Reducing food waste and providing affordable access to nutrition are key elements of SpartanNash's environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which aims to promote healthy lives and well-being for all.
- UL Solutions Acquires Healthy Buildings International
"With building health playing such a critical role in the physical and psychological well-being of tenants, we are pleased that this acquisition allows us to offer a software solution that provides owners and managers a comprehensive understanding of a building's indoor environmental quality compliance status," said John Genovesi, executive vice president and president of Software and Advisory, UL Solutions.
- Redwood Empire Whiskey Plants One Million Trees
Redwood Empire Whiskey is proud to share that since the start of the buy-one-plant-one campaign, one million bottles of premium whiskey have been sold and one million new trees have been planted.
- The Global Warming Mitigation Project Announces 2023 Keeling Curve Prize Winners
The KCP awards organizations worldwide across five categories that are effectively reducing, removing, or replacing greenhouse gas emissions. Applicants hail from 114 countries from some of the most underserved communities.
- Lucent Bio Enables Sustainable Agriculture with Patented Biodegradable Smart Fertilizer System
The patented technology fundamentally reimagines the delivery of nutrients, using water-insoluble biopolymers to provide a next-generation alternative for crop nutrition. This technological breakthrough is backed by rigorous scientific research and validation, marking a pioneering stride in the agri-tech industry.
- Royal Caribbean Group Transforms Waste Management in the Cruise Industry, Helping Protect the Oceans
The cruise company's newest ships will convert waste to energy on board, expand on its Green Hubs program and use technology to take a bite out of food waste.
- "Exploring the Global Sustainable Innovation Landscape: The Top 100 Companies and Beyond" reveals the companies championing innovation to solve critical sustainability challenges
Samsung, Johnson & Johnson, and Toyota Motor lead new LexisNexis ranking of business contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
- Volpi Foods Unveils New Eco-Pack™ That Reduces Plastic in Charcuterie Packaging by 80% "Our goal is to reduce the use of single-use plastic packaging, and we are proud to have achieved this," says Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods.
- TÜV Rheinland issues first Product Carbon Footprint certificate to Samsung
The Product Carbon Footprint certification offered by TÜV Rheinland enables companies to transparently and independently document their environmentally friendly products, highlighting their commitment to a sustainable technology industry.
- Nestlé Advances Efforts to Source Key Ingredients Grown with Regenerative Agriculture Practices
Nestlé is investing to help bring regenerative agriculture practices to wheat farms within its DIGIORNO® supply chain, with the goal of improving soil, using less water, energy and fertilizer, and helping reduce the impacts of climate change.
- New Study Confirms U.S.' Most Recycled Consumer Product - Lead Batteries - Maintains Remarkable Milestone: 99% Recycling Rate
Recycling raw materials instead of relying on newly mined minerals significantly reduces the manufacturing footprint for batteries. Lead batteries are critical to our low carbon future by being a critical component in many sustainable applications.
