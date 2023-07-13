UST and Xiatech Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Businesses to Unlock the Full Potential of their Data and Launch a Revolutionary ESG Reporting Framework

LONDON and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced a strategic partnership with Xiatech, the pioneer of the world's first ML-powered composable Hyper-Integration Platform, Xfuze.

UST and Xiatech will combine forces to accelerate the business transformation and success of organisations worldwide. Together, the companies will jointly leverage their AI and ML-powered platforms and expertise to solve business and technology data challenges facing companies. In addition, UST and Xiatech will co-innovate by bringing to market a series of joint Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) solutions, including new innovative data and carbon ecosystems for business management and reporting.

UST will leverage Xfuze, Xiatech's ML-powered composable Hyper-Integration Platform, to rapidly connect business applications, unify data into a single view as well as deliver advanced insights and analytics across UST's global business and customer base. Xiatech will tap into UST's native Data and AI platforms and capabilities to deliver greater levels of actionable insight and business value to customers.

Hyper-Integration for UST's customers

The rapid evolution of AI and technological innovation has led to increasing demand for efficient and seamless composable Hyper-Integration Platforms. Xiatech's Xfuze Platform will play a crucial role in empowering large-scale technology innovation with UST. By unifying and automating the process of data integration and management, Xfuze enables organisations to harness the full potential of their data, drive innovation and enhance their competitive edge.

The MACH-certified Xfuze platform empowers customers to adapt quickly to the ever-changing technological landscape as well as to leverage new and disruptive technology from integrated partners such as UST, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of their industries.

New joint ESG solution for retailers

The retail industry faces increasing demand for seamless data integration to meet emerging ESG regulatory requirements. The UST ESG-Ecosystem offers a comprehensive solution that combines Xiatech's expertise in system and data integration with UST's advanced AI capabilities, enabling retailers to swiftly meet regulatory requirements and effectively manage their ESG initiatives while driving informed and specific business decision-making via a powerful end-to-end ESG management, and reporting solution.

This strategic partnership underscores UST and Xiatech's commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving and competitive landscape.

Andy Knowles, Head of Retail at UST, said, "UST is excited to partner with Xiatech and take our combined expertise in disruptive technology innovation to the next level. By leveraging the power of Xiatech's Xfuze Hyper-Integration Platform and integrating UST's AI capabilities, we will be able to radically shorten the time for organisations struggling to integrate systems and unify data sources into a single view required to support a wide range of use cases, such as meeting complex ESG regulations."

Jonathan Summerfield, Founder and CEO of Xiatech, said, "Our global partnership with UST is an important milestone for Xiatech as we continue to see huge demand for the value our Hyper-Integration Platform, Xfuze, delivers to customers now that they have connected businesses, so data and actionable insights intelligently flows across their organisations in real-time. By combining the strengths of our Xfuze Platform with UST, our new joint go-to-market proposition will also provide retailers with an exceptional solution to manage their ESG responsibilities and embed ESG considerations into their core business processes."

About Xiatech

Xiatech shortens time-to-insights, accelerates digital transformation, and extends the value of legacy technology investments by providing organisations with Xfuze, the world's first ML-powered composable Hyper-Integration Platform that innovatively connects systems, creates a single view of data and delivers actionable insights in one solution. Developed for the Hyper-Connected economy, Xiatech powers Hyper-Integrated organisations by unifying system integration, process automation, data management, continuous insights, and advanced analytics so business and technology professionals have the tools and data to make real-time decisions. To learn more about how organisations are quickly generating value in weeks, visit www.xiatech.co.uk.

