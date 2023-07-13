Thrasio Reports Biggest Days in Company History During Amazon's Prime Day Event

Thrasio Brands Including New Acquisition Ranger Ready Repellents® Announce Record-Breaking Results

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. (" Thrasio "), a next-generation consumer goods company, had its two biggest days ever during Amazon's 2023 Prime Day event, selling more than 1.3 million units worldwide.

With several Prime events under its belt, Thrasio is one of the most knowledgeable and practiced Amazon sellers, offering an amazing assortment of deals on well-loved products across its extensive portfolio of brands.

"We take pride in offering products that people genuinely love – and it's a bonus when we can leverage these mega-events to offer additional savings too," says Thrasio CEO Greg Greeley. "Even with the millions of dollars of savings that we passed along to customers, these were the two most profitable days in Thrasio history."

Many Thrasio brands - especially its deep portfolio of consumables across beauty, home, cleaning, and pets categories - enjoyed their best day ever during Prime Day 2023:

Thrasio's newest acquisition Ranger Ready Repellents ® celebrated its first Prime Day under Thrasio ownership with a record-breaking day for the brand's Amazon business, exceeding its previous best day by more than tripling Prime Day 2022 sales. Thrasio added the safe and highly-effective, scent-free insect repellent brand to their stable of products just in time for summer (bug!) season. "Integrating Ranger Ready into Thrasio's well-rounded omni-channel business teams and strong backend operations has been successful by every measure," said Chris L. Fuentes, Founder, Ranger Ready Repellents.

The Hate Stains Co. the influencer darling stain remover brand, sold almost one unit per second to beat its best sales week ever by more than double.

Dermora , the popular beauty brand known for eye masks that reduce puffy eyes and dark circles, sold 1.7 million pairs of eye masks, more than twenty per second on Day 2 making it the brand's best day ever.

Nippies , the 'it' bra alternative also available at Nordstroms, Aerie and other offline retailers, reached over 10 million followers through call outs from influencers, boosting sales to a clip of nine pairs per minute and quadrupling its best sales day ever.

ChomChom Roller Amazon customers' fave pet hair remover set a new record with almost one roller sold per second, ultimately selling more units in one day than are usually sold in a month. Woof!

Dots for Spots pimple patches headlined the first page of Prime Day Beauty Deals in the UK and crushed its sales record from last Prime Day by more than 50%.

Bold Uniq , the restorative hair product line, had its best day ever during the Prime event selling three hair toning masks per minute!

Perfect Practice putting mats endorsed by Dustin Johnson enjoyed the best day the brand has ever seen on Amazon during Prime Day, ensuring improved golf handicaps across the country this summer!

Watermelon Ball , the pool game with a ball that looks like a watermelon, had its best day ever, and 4,000 pool parties just got a lot more fun!

"Prime Day touches every single part of our organization. We have fun pulling it all together: analyzing historical data, combing through customer reviews for feedback, sharing ideas across brands, drafting creative deals, stocking up Amazon's fulfillment centers, and most importantly reacting in real time during some of the most fast-moving and exciting days that exist in ecommerce. It's that preparation and operational excellence that exhilarates customers, " says Thrasio COO Stephanie Fox. "That's incredible, but we're not done! Our Thrasio team is constantly working to bring our customers new and innovative products, add line extensions to their favorite brands, and provide our global customers amazing value–all year long."

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved online marketplace products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods. Then we apply data science, logistical expertise, marketing smarts, and more to expand product lines and help them reach customers around the globe. With every brand we grow, item listing we improve, or product we develop, our goal is to help people everywhere make the most of every moment. We estimate that 1 in 6 US homes has purchased a Thrasio product. Our portfolio includes Angry Orange pet odor eliminators and stain removers , Wise Owl Outfitters camping and outdoor gear , and more than 200 other Amazon and ecommerce brands . In an internet-sized sea of choices, we ensure what gets delivered to your door delivers. Thrasio was cofounded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein. thrasio.com . How Goods Become Great™

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding our financial and operational performance from Prime Day. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including statements with respect to our financial and operational performance from Prime Day. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results, performance or achievements, such as potential returns of our products sold on Prime Day and the closing process for our operational and financial reporting.

