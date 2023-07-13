Kearney Announces Appointments of Bob Swan and Isabelle Xoual as Inaugural External Board Members

Additions strengthen firm's governance, expand leadership experience and familiarity with addressing emerging business challenges

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kearney , a leading global management consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Bob Swan and Isabelle Xoual as inaugural external members of the Board of Directors. Both Directors' terms commenced on July 1, 2023 with Mr. Swan and Ms. Xoual serving alongside Kearney's current board members. Both individuals will contribute their respective business perspectives based on years of leadership experience in various industries including technology, finance, and consulting.

Mr. Swan and Ms. Xoual were selected by a board-established external Director search committee following a rigorous evaluation process based on understanding of the consulting business, business transformation needs in the global economy, and mergers and acquisitions knowledge as well as prior board service and a global mindset. Throughout the selection process, the committee prioritized innovative and strategic thinking, cultural fit, diversity, and excellent business judgment.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Swan and Ms. Xoual as Kearney's first-ever external board members," said Alex Liu, Managing Partner and Chairman at Kearney. "Their expansive and diverse experiences bring a tremendous value-add to the board's decision processes and will be a vital source of guidance and governance as Kearney continues to deliver innovative and impactful solutions to clients."

Mr. Swan's business leadership expertise spans across B2B technology, and consumer internet and fintech companies. He currently serves as an operating partner with Andreessen Horowitz and previously served as CEO of Intel and CFO of a number of prominent companies. Mr. Swan has acted as a global advisor to Kearney over the past 18 months and has previously been a client of the firm. He currently serves on the boards for Nike, GoTo Group, the American Heart Association, and Flexport, while previously having served on the boards for eBay, Applied Materials, Intel, and Skype.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Kearney at an important moment of transformation for both the consulting business and the clients it serves. Kearney has demonstrated an impressive commitment to adapting its offerings and approach to meet the individualized needs of global clients, as well as anticipating future challenges to clients' businesses," said Mr. Swan. "I look forward to collaborating with the board and Kearney's partners worldwide to ensure we live up to our values and prepare the firm for continued long-term success."

Ms. Xoual has had a distinguished career in investment banking with deep expertise in strategic advisory, buy-side, sell-side, restructuring assignments, IPO advisory, public transactions, and defense against activists. She is currently a Managing Director with Lazard, a global investment bank, co-leading capital goods coverage for Europe and guiding her clients through a variety of strategic transactions. She also serves on Lazard's operating committee in France, supports the Rising Talent initiative of the Women's Forum, and has previously served on the board of ANF Immobilier, a French-listed real estate group.

"There's no doubt that businesses face more challenges, and at a faster pace, than ever before. In searching for consultants who meet their needs, it's clear that Kearney is best positioned with a global viewpoint, a diverse and experienced partnership base and a commitment to investments in good governance, technology and people. I'm honored to join as a member of the board and thank the firm for its consideration," added Ms. Xoual.

Kearney's external Director search committee was established in 2022 by shareholder vote to strengthen the firm's governance and identify the best possible candidates for the newly created roles.

