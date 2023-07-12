PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Wacom celebrated its 40th anniversary on July 12, 2023. To celebrate, Nobutaka Ide, Representative Director, President and CEO said, "We would like to express our sincerest gratitude for the support from our customers, partners, and many others who helped us continue our business and celebrate this milestone." He added, "Writing and drawing are a very important part of our daily lives, both in our work and hobbies because we use them for idea creation, learning, and communicating. Wacom will continue to support everyone's journey of 'writing and drawing' through its digital pen and ink technology and pass it on to future generations. We are excited to work with new and existing partners into the future."

Wacom: 40 Years of Making History (PRNewswire)

Wacom Celebrates its 40th Anniversary of Technology Leadership in Digital Art and Creativity

From the Early Days to Becoming a Global Player

The 1980s marked the dawn of personal computers and keyboard-based text input was the norm. In 1984, Wacom launched the world's first cordless pen tablet, the "WT Series," and took the first step in developing and providing an intuitive interface using a digital pen. In 1987, Wacom commercialized the "SD Series" wireless pen tablet, using its electromagnetic resonance (EMR®) technology, which forms the basis of Wacom's digital pen technology today.

Wacom pen tablets have been used in the design process of a variety of products since 1988. While global sportswear brands and European car manufacturers were among the first to adopt this new technology in their design process, they were soon followed by leading film and animation studios, bringing our favorite movies, television programs and video games to life. This paved the way for a wider adoption of Wacom pen tablets by artists and designers at every stage of their creative development.

During this period, Wacom also expanded its business worldwide, establishing a sales company for Europe in Neuss, Germany in 1988 and another in Vancouver, Washington, USA in 1991.

Wacom's pen tablet business has grown over the years thanks to widespread support from designers and creators around the world. While it has continued to refine its technology with numerous digital pen patents, Wacom began providing digital pen components for personal computers on an OEM basis in the late 1990s. Today, Wacom provides digital pen solutions for the products of many IT manufacturers, including Samsung and Lenovo, as well as various stationery manufacturers.

Our Commitment to "Writing and Drawing" through Digital Technology

In April 2018, Wacom positioned itself as a "technology leadership" company in the field of digital pens and digital ink and adopted the vision of "Life-long Ink" based on the idea and commitment of supporting people's "writing and drawing" experiences throughout their lives. The act of "writing and drawing" can be seen throughout our daily lives, and there are many businesses, companies, and organizations that form ecosystems. Wacom continues to refine its digital pen and ink technologies, and together with its partners, make the experience of "writing and drawing " more enjoyable, convenient, and meaningful in our lives through digital technology.

In the coming years, Wacom will also deliver new experiences based on digital pen and ink technologies around artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality (XR), and security applications. By continuing to collaborate with partners in respective fields, Wacom strives to offer attractive experiences with its product lines and services that support the creativity of designers and creators, as well as businesspeople and students, providing digital pen and ink experiences that fully integrate into people's daily lives.

About Wacom

Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries and areas. It is the world's leading manufacturer of pen tablets, interactive pen displays, and digital interface solutions. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. The company also offers its products as OEM solutions to leading manufacturers serving incremental markets. Wacom's interface technology, called Wacom Feel IT technologies, is also offered as an integrated solution to strategic partners. Most tablet device and PC manufacturers count on the advanced features and reliability to deliver a superior user interface experience.

For more information, please contact: Corporate Communications, Wacom Co., Ltd Wacom-pr@wacom.co.jp, +81-3-5337-6702. For US inquiries, contact Melissa Ashcraft melissa.ashcraft@wacom.com.

Timeline of Wacom's Technology Leadership in creativity and digital art. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wacom Technology Corporation