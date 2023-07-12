PreciseMDX Expands Customer Base with Three New Lab Operations

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseMDX, a leading provider of scalable lab business management solutions, is delighted to announce the addition of three new customers to its expanding customer base of over 40 independent and hospital laboratories. Lifescan Labs, Convergent Laboratories, and PathMD have recently chosen PreciseMDX's best-in-class platform to optimize their lab operations and enhance the digital testing experience for their staff, providers, and patients.

As a trusted industry leader, PreciseMDX offers a lab business management solution that connects labs, providers, and patients. By integrating lab information management systems (LIMs), leading electronic health record (EHR) systems, clearinghouses, and biotech companies, PreciseMDX empowers labs with comprehensive data and insights, resulting in improved patient experiences and a healthier bottom line.

Located in Skokie, Illinois, Lifescan Labs has been a trusted provider of laboratory services to more than 400 long-term care facilities since its establishment in 1996. Paul Jurgensen, the Chief Commercial Officer at Lifescan Labs, expresses his enthusiasm over anticipated opportunities resulting from their collaboration with PreciseMDX:

"We look forward to the transformative impact of our partnership with PreciseMDX. Their cutting-edge lab business management solutions have not only helped scale our operations but have also played a pivotal role in expanding our service offerings and enhancing patient engagement."

"As we continue to expand our customer base and enter new market segments, PreciseMDX remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value and driving innovation in the lab industry," said Mark Dorner, CEO of PreciseMDX . "Our proven success, deep technology expertise, and commitment to security and compliance make PreciseMDX the ideal partner for labs looking to revolutionize their operations."

"The impact of this software on our lab has been extraordinary", says Marc Ingram, CEO of Convergent Laboratories. "By customizing workflows, managing multiple locations seamlessly, and automating routing, we have achieved a new level of operational efficiency and speed. It has boosted our ability to deliver accurate results, ultimately optimizing patient care."

Convergent Diagnostic Laboratories is a full-service laboratory with an emphasis in molecular diagnostics, anatomic pathology, clinical pathology, and next gen sequencing based out of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

With over 8 million tests processed, 4,000 testing sites, and an average customer growth rate of 68%, PreciseMDX has established itself as a trusted partner in the lab industry. The platform's advanced analytics, flexible dashboards, and seamless integration capabilities enable labs to attract more customers, enhance performance, increase revenues, and improve overall efficiency.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, PathMD specializes in pathology and molecular testing services. Their experienced team of laboratory professionals works to provide pathology and clinical testing across many specialties, including gastroenterology, women's health, urology, orthopedics, podiatry, and dermatology.

"PathMD has experienced significant success since partnering with PreciseMDX", said Robert Phillips, CEO of PathMD. "In just a short period of time, our collaboration with PreciseMDX has resulted in a remarkable increase in testing volume. Their expertise and advanced technology have played a vital role in our rapid growth, enabling us to meet the increasing demands of our clients and expand our services to a wider range of healthcare professionals and individuals."

"We are thrilled to welcome Lifescan Labs, Convergent Laboratories, and PathMD," Mark Dorner continued. "These new partnerships not only highlight our dedication to providing innovative solutions that address the unique needs of our customers but also underscore our commitment to our philosophy of any lab, any test, any population, any volume. By assisting our partners in the Direct-to-Consumer and Next-Generation sequencing segments, we are ensuring that PreciseMDX remains at the forefront of enabling labs to thrive in diverse healthcare landscapes".

PreciseMDX takes pride in its ability to deliver an engaging and personalized experience for both providers and patients. By offering features such as one-click lab ordering, online patient access to test status and results, and seamless integration with other IT systems, PreciseMDX helps labs save time, improve efficiency, and provide exceptional care.

About PreciseMDX

PreciseMDX empowers and connects labs, providers, and patients with a best-in-class platform that integrates lab information management systems (LIMs), EHRs, clearinghouses, and biotech companies for a better patient experience and healthier bottom line. The interoperable platform accommodates any lab, any test, any population, and any volume with highly customizable and paperless patient journeys, powerful automation, transparent good faith estimates, direct to consumer (DTC) strategies, and seamless ecosystem integration. Leveraging over 30 years of healthcare digital transformation expertise, PreciseMDX works with customers worldwide to help them serve over eight million patients throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

