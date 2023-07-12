MONDRIAN SINGAPORE DUXTON HAS OPENED ITS DOORS INJECTING BOLD DESIGN AND A NEW ENERGY IN THE LION CITY

Combining a fresh fusion of art, glamor and culinary flair in the heart of Singapore's thriving Duxton Hill, the newest Mondrian invites guests to immerse themselves in local culture and discover Singapore's hidden gems.

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the heart of Singapore's Duxton Hill, the 302-room Mondrian Singapore Duxton is a testament to Mondrian's commitment to creating boundary-pushing, immersive experiences, rooted in art, design and culture. The hotel's interior design showcases a perfect harmony between contemporary and traditional elements, seamlessly blending Singapore's rich heritage with modern sophistication alongside an impressive collection of private artworks including Ian Davenport, Dawn Ng, and André Wee.

One of the hotel's standout features is its collaboration with Los Angeles-based Studio Carter renowned for an inventive approach to design. Guests will find themselves immersed in the "deconstructed shophouse chic" concept, where traditional 'shophouses' synonymous with the Duxton Hill area of Singapore are reimagined to create captivating and unique interior design throughout. The bold design and energy carry to a cinematic rooftop pool and eclectic collection of bars and restaurants redefining the notion of gastronomic excellence. Bottega di Carna offers a modern Italian experience with a rebellious spin, presided over by the world-renowned butcher, Dario Cecchini. For those seeking a truly immersive experience, the Jungle Ballroom is accessible through a secret tunnel and celebrates the vibrant, wild nature of Southeast Asia.

Rising above historic and colorful Chinatown with sweeping views of the glittering city skyline, the hotel is a stone's throw from the Central Business District. Backtrack 100 years and the notorious streets of Duxton Hill were filled with adventurers and thrill seekers searching for a taste of the forbidden. The aroma of spices and sounds of the illicit permeated the air. Today, Duxton Hill is Singapore's most up-and-coming neighborhood featuring barista cafes, Michelin-starred eateries, bars, art galleries and independent boutiques.

Chadi Farhat, Brand COO for Mondrian at Ennismore comments, "Mondrian Singapore Duxton truly engrained itself in its surrounding neighborhood and culture from the day it was announced. Now open, they can contribute to that dialogue, with forward-thinking design, immersive art, and a standout culinary program, brought to life by a team with undeniable character and boundless creativity. As we introduce the Mondrian guest journey across Asia, the Singapore Duxton location demonstrates how we create authentic cultural expressions in every destination by fostering a sense of community."

Robert C. Hauck, General Manager of Mondrian Singapore Duxton, envisions the property as 'the beating heart of the extraordinary city', a catalyst for forging connections with innovators and like-minded individuals. Boasting a team of 'unexpected talents,' Mondrian Singapore Duxton brings together an all-star cast of iconoclasts and change-makers from the realms of hospitality, culinary, design, fashion, nightlife, and art. This diverse hotel team is dedicated to delivering a hospitality experience unlike any other, guiding guests as they relax, get inspired, and explore a new world of design.

To celebrate its opening, Mondrian Singapore Duxton is offering a "Provocative Opening Offer" celebrating the dreamers, rebels, and wild at heart. Guests can take advantage of this special package, which includes a 30% discount off the best available rate on rooms or suites, complimentary breakfasts, guaranteed late checkout, and a $30SGD Mondrian credit to enjoy at the hotel's eclectic bars and restaurants value valid for overnights from $280 US ($380 SGD).

