Michael Baker International Names Sara Harris Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

PITTSBURGH, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Sara Harris has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, Ms. Harris joins Michael Baker's Operating Committee and will lead the firm's Human Resources (HR) organization in executing initiatives to optimize talent management, recruitment, learning and development, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), benefits, compensation and health and safety.

"With our commitment to make Michael Baker the best in the industry, we have set the course for a strategic – and transformational – pursuit of a Culture of Excellence. A key component of this is ensuring an employee experience that places high value on creating a sense of community, supporting education and training, and hiring the best talent," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International. "I am confident that under Sara's leadership, our Culture of Excellence will continue to thrive and ensure that our colleagues play a meaningful role in building and maintaining our nation's infrastructure."

With nearly 25 years of experience driving HR strategies, Ms. Harris has a proven track record as a partner and problem-solver who proactively builds effective and inclusive high-performance cultures. Most recently, Ms. Harris served as Chief People Officer for Pregis Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of packaging equipment and supplies. She has also held leadership HR positions with Vertiv, General Cable Corporation and Johnson Controls. Earlier in her career, Ms. Harris was a Labor and Employment Attorney.

Ms. Harris earned both her Juris Doctor degree and her Master of Science in Human Resources degree from Marquette University. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Human Resources and Management from the University of Wisconsin.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

