Medit Empowers Customers with Direct Purchase Options through Online Shopping Mall

SEOUL, South Korea and LONG BEACH, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (http://www.medit.com), a leading provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its online shopping mall (shop.medit.com), offering customers a convenient platform to purchase Medit goods and services.

One of the key services available for purchase through the Medit Shop is the warranty for scanners. Previously, customers had to rely on local dealers to acquire scanner warranties, which often took up to several weeks to process. However, with the new online shopping mall, customers can now purchase scanner warranties with just a few clicks and orders will be processed in two days.

Upon providing a scanner's serial number, the shopping mall's automated system calculates and presents the customer with the available warranty extension options. Users have the flexibility to purchase additional warranty coverage for up to four years in a single transaction.

The online shopping platform currently offers a selection of items, and Medit plans to expand its product range with diverse offerings soon. Customers can expect an even wider array of products to enhance their digital dentistry experience.

"We are excited to introduce our new online shopping mall, providing our customers with a streamlined purchasing experience," said GB Ko, CEO of Medit. "By offering scanner warranties directly through our platform, we aim to simplify the process and significantly reduce waiting times."

For more information and to explore Medit's range of products and services, please visit shop.medit.com.

About Medit

MEDIT is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and an all-in-one digital dentistry platform, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops innovative software for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs. For detailed information about MEDIT products and software, please visit MEDIT official website(www.medit.com).

