ZP Better Together Named 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion - Earns Top Score of 100 on Disability Equality Index® for Fourth Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZP Better Together (ZP), a leading provider of communication solutions for the deaf and hard of hearing community, is pleased to announce that for the fourth consecutive year it has been named one of the "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion" and again earned a top score of 100 percent on the 2023 Disability Equality Index® (DEI).

ZP Better Together Named a 2023 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion (PRNewswire)

"We are so honored to once again be recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion." -ZP CEO Sherri Turpin

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The DEI is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for the Fortune 1000 and Am Law 200 to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors.

"We are so honored to once again be recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion," said Sherri Turpin, CEO of ZP. "I have always said that our commitment to building a more inclusive world must begin at home. While we will always have more work to do to ensure that everyone feels welcome at ZP, I could not be more proud of this recognition and importantly of our entire ZP team without whom this would not have been possible the past four years."

In 2023, 485 corporations, including 71 Fortune 100, 207 Fortune 500 and 249 Fortune 1000, utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts. ZP is among 294 companies in 2023 to receive a top score of 100. This year's DEI measured: culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices (benefits, recruitment, employment, education, accommodations, and retention and advancement); community engagement; supplier diversity and non-U.S. operations.

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "We recognize these top-scoring companies as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain."

"These top-scoring companies understand deeply that people with disabilities represent a tremendous source of talent and innovation for their workforce and market share for their brands, and they are trailblazers in our journey towards full disability inclusion in business," said Maria Town, President and CEO of AAPD.

About ZP

ZVRS and Purple Communications (ZP), divisions of ZP Better Together, LLC, are communications solution-makers dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and most innovative communication services to meet the unique needs of each Deaf and hard-of-hearing individual. Our commitment extends across hardware, software, and in-person solutions within these four areas of service: Video Relay Service (VRS), Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Communication Access Real-Time Translation (CART), and On-Site Interpreting. These four pillars of service are the foundation of our commitment to the belief that every conversation matters. Whether it is at home, on the go, at school, or in the workplace, our mission is to grow and bridge two worlds with innovative, accessible communication solutions, creating more opportunities in our Deaf and hard-of-hearing community. For more information please visit ZP.

About the Disability Equality Index®

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI); best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

