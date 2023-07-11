Ralston Family Farms Announces Brand Refresh, Expands National Distribution to Whole Foods Market Stores

ATKINS, Ark., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralston Family Farms has announced its brand refresh and the news of an expanded national distribution partnership with Whole Foods Market.

Ralston Family Farms Brand Refresh (PRNewswire)

Ralston announced its brand refresh and the news of an expanded national distribution at Whole Foods Market.

Ralston Family Farms underwent a significant brand transformation to align its brand identity with the desires and preferences of its valued customers. The brand refresh showcases a refreshed logo and new product packaging, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainability and regenerative rice farming practices.

The brand refresh comes after an extensive consumer research study conducted by the family. Survey results found that consumers emphasized the importance of distinguishing the unique flavors and textures of Ralston Family Farms' diverse rice varieties. The brand's redesign captures the unique characteristics of each rice variety, inviting customers to explore the complexity and diversity of their products. Furthermore, the survey revealed a strong consumer preference for highlighting Ralston Family Farms'sustainable practices, aligning with their values and mission.

"We were seeing a great response to the product, and the brand identity had to match the quality our customers were experiencing," said Robin Ralston. "This design refresh highlights our respect for the land and the nourishment it provides, providing rice that satisfies the palate and promotes a responsible food system - from seed to spoon."

At the core of the brand refresh is a compelling logo that prominently features the family name, with bolded characters and a fluid font reminiscent of the Arkansas River—the water source that nurtures the family's rice fields. Complementing the new logo, the redesigned packaging showcases each rice variety, its nutritional benefits, and its American-grown heritage, with a renewed emphasis on sustainability.

Discover Ralston Family Farms rice and their selection of American grown rice, featuring unique varieties like Aromatic Purple Rice, Red Rice, and Nature's Blend Rice, as well as their popular favorites Jasmine Rice, Basmati Rice, and Golden Light-Brown Rice all found nationwide at major retailers near you.

For more information about Ralston Family Farms, visit https://www.ralstonfamilyfarms.com/ .

About Ralston Family Farms:

Ralston Family Farms is a family and women-owned rice farming company based in Atkins, Arkansas. With a single-source approach to regenerative farming, they grow, mill, and package their products for exceptional quality. With a focus on environmental sustainability and a zero-waste philosophy, they promote the consumption of natural, family-farmed, and American grown foods. Ralston Family Farms embodies values of family, faith, and excellence in providing customers with delicious and nutritious rice options.

Ralston Family Farms new logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ralston Family Farms