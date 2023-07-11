Blimpie Celebrates Summer with New Sweet and Spicy Caribbean Subs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blimpie® (www.Blimpie.com), America's Sub Shop®, is making mouths water with two new subs that bring both sweetness and spice with a taste of the islands packed in to two new Caribbean jerk chicken subs. Beginning July 11, 2023 the two new limited time premium subs will be available in stores and online nationwide.

It's a Sweet and Spicy Season at Blimpie with the New Caribbean Jerk Chicken Subs

New Caribbean Jerk Chicken Subs:



Sweet Caribbean Jerk Chicken Sub: Chicken tossed in Caribbean jerk sauce, topped with red onion, and diced pineapple

Spicy Caribbean Jerk Chicken Sub: Chicken tossed in Caribbean jerk sauce, topped with red onion, jalapenos, and diced pineapple

"Blimpie is excited to introduce our new Caribbean jerk chicken subs to menus nationwide!" said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "Our new limited time offerings highlight the sweet and spicy flavors of the season into two mouthwatering subs that epitomize a Bigger. Better. Blimpie.® in 2023."

The Caribbean Subs will be available on Blimpie menus until October 1, 2023.

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Blimpie® serves freshly sliced sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious wraps and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 150 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: https://www.kahalamgmt.com/.

