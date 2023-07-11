3M named a finalist in sustainability for Fast Company's annual list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators

The company joins Adobe, Spotify, Nvidia, Morgan Stanley, and many others named as honorees

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its fifth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. 3M was named a finalist in the sustainability category for its climate innovations, including the 3M™ Nanostructured Supported Iridium Catalyst Powder, a technology that could make the production of green hydrogen more cost-effective, efficient and obtainable.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, health care, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Fast Company as a finalist in a category that 3M cares deeply about," said John Banovetz, 3M executive vice president, chief technology officer and environmental responsibility. "With more than 51 different technology platforms, including Sustainable Design and Energy Components, we combine 3M science with insights from our customers and the markets we serve to create unique, innovative solutions. The catalyst technology is one example of 3M delivering materials science-based innovations at scale to meet global challenges and help build a brighter future."

Green hydrogen is a sustainable fuel source that is produced with renewable energy and does not release operational carbon emissions. Leveraging support from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), 3M is developing a catalyst technology used in water electrolysis, which is the primary means of green hydrogen production. The innovative 3M Nanostructured Supported Iridium Catalyst Powder reduces the amount of iridium, a rare precious metal, that is required to meet the stringent efficiency and lifetime requirements of water electrolyzers. The catalyst technology can result in substantial cost savings for customers, reducing another barrier to the adoption and expansion of green hydrogen production.

The size and reach of 3M, combined with a science-led approach to problem-solving, allows the company to deliver scalable solutions that have far-reaching impact. 3M's global footprint includes R&D capabilities in 55 countries and more than 7,000 R&D specialists and scientists, who spend each day innovating next generation solutions for the world's biggest challenges.

"Innovation is a global priority, and this year's list has a decidedly international flavor," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Five of the top 10 ranked companies, including No. 1, Canva, are not headquartered in the U.S."

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Summer 2023) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning July 18, 2023. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services, and Accenture Song—all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

