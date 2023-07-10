BEAT THE HEAT AND GET ENERGIZED THIS SUMMER AT PLANET FITNESS

Join now for $1 down, and then $10 a month (cancel anytime) through July 19

HAMPTON, N.H., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone into the 2,400+ clubs to work out, recharge and boost their energy this summer with a special limited-time offer*. This July, what better way to cool off from the summer heat, stay active and motivated than by working out indoors at Planet Fitness. Now through July 19, new members can join Planet Fitness for $1 down and only $10 a month (cancel anytime). Find the nearest club or join online here.

A recent consumer survey commissioned by Planet Fitness** found that nearly 89 percent of Americans don't have extremely high energy levels. 59 million Americans also report not having enough energy to get through the entire day – especially relevant on those long summer days. With many leaning into exercise as a means to boost endorphins and stay active, now is the perfect time to take advantage of this limited-time offer and to keep cool during the warmer months by working out at Planet Fitness.

"Summer is the perfect time to kick that low energy and get moving – and Planet Fitness is here to help whether you're just getting started or are a seasoned pro," said Jamie Medeiros, Chief Brand Officer at Planet Fitness. "Planet Fitness offers a convenient, welcoming, Judgement Free environment where you can comfortably exercise all summer long."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket – including workouts ranging from cardio, to yoga, to strength and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

**Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 2,011 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.1 million members and 2,446 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

