IFF Introduces Industry-Leading Phytase Enzyme in the EU

Axtra® PHY GOLD secures regulatory approvals for in-feed use for poultry and swine

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, a business unit of IFF, today announced that its industry leading phytase enzyme, Axtra® PHY GOLD, has been authorized for in-feed use in the EU.

"We are delighted that Axtra® PHY GOLD has been formally certified as safe and effective for use in swine and poultry diets in this key market," said Hamish Irving, global marketing director for Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health. "It means we can now respond to the needs of producers in the EU with a proven feed solution that not only supports their commercial goals but is at the forefront of more sustainable animal production."

Axtra® PHY GOLD is a highly bioefficacious phytase. It works faster than any other competitor's phytase to break down phytate present in grains and other commonly used ingredients which would otherwise interfere with digestion and animal performance1. This advanced mode of action improves the release and subsequent uptake of phosphorus, calcium, energy and amino acids, reducing the antinutritional effects of phytate and delivering greater feed cost savings.

As the industry moves away from the traditional use of inorganic phosphates (IP), due to concerns around environmental impact and fluctuations in price and availability, producers need effective solutions that will not compromise performance or compromise animal welfare. Axtra® PHY GOLD has been shown to play a vital role in this shift towards more sustainable nutritional strategies by making the total replacement of inorganic phosphates a viable possibility2.

"At Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, we are committed to innovating to develop better solutions for animal producers," said Irving. "Axtra® PHY GOLD is a testament to this commitment and reinforces our leadership in phytase enzymes, bringing a modern, more advanced offering to the global animal nutrition industry."

Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health has more than 20 years of leadership in phytase development and production. The company first entered the market in 2001 with a fungal phytase known as Phyzyme®, followed by the first commercially available E. coli phytase - Phyzyme® XP - in 2003. Since then, it has continued to raise the bar in terms of formulation technology and results. Most notably, the pioneering thermostability of Phytase® XP TPT in 2007, the groundbreaking bioefficiency of Axtra® PHY in 2013 and the improved performance of Axtra® PHY GOLD in 2020.

Axtra® PHY GOLD is available globally in markets including the U.S., Latin America, Asia Pacific, and most recently in the EU.

[1] Y. Dersjant-Li, G. Archer, A.M. Stiewert, A.A. Brown, E.B. Sobotik, A. Jasek, L. Marchal, A. Bello, R.A. Sorg, T. Christensen, H.-S. Kim, R. Mejldal, I. Nikolaev, S. Pricelius, S. Haaning, J.F. Sørensen, A. de Kreij, V. Sewalt (2020) Functionality of a next generation biosynthetic bacterial 6-phytase in enhancing phosphorus availability to broilers fed a corn-soybean meal-based diet. Journal of Animal Feed Science and Technology 264:114481 [2] D. E. Velayudhan, M. Gracia, O. Casabuena Rincón, L. Marchal, and Y. Dersjant-Li (2021) Effect of a novel consensus bacterial 6-phytase variant in grower pigs fed corn-soybean meal-based diets formulated with a full nutrient matrix and no added inorganic phosphorus. Journal of Animal Science 99: 7: 1-9

About Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health

Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health, part of IFF is an industry leader in nutritional health solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of feed enzymes, betaine, essential oils and probiotics. Through the lens of nutribiosis, IFF invests in science and innovation to help producers improve performance, increase liveability and support welfare in the face of increasing pressure to reduce or remove antibiotics from production systems. Danisco Animal Nutrition & Health capabilities are underpinned by the quality and quantity of our trials, including over 100,000 guts sampled from over 600 farms, investments in omics technologies and microbiome research, and collaboration with leading commercial, governmental and academic partners. For more information, visit animalnutrition.iff.com

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

©2023 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). IFF, the IFF Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by IFF or affiliates of IFF unless otherwise noted. All Rights Reserved.

