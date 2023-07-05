Teleperformance helps clients create and modernize applications with Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Digital & App Innovation

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced it has received Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Digital & App Innovation (Azure).

With the designation, Teleperformance is leveraging Microsoft technologies to help customers build, run and manage applications across multiple clouds, on premises, and at the edge, with the tools and frameworks of the customer's choice. The designation reflects Teleperformance's broad capabilities and commitment to training and accreditation supporting clients on their digital transformation journey.

Last month, Teleperformance also received Microsoft Solution Partner status for Infrastructure, demonstrating company's expertise and continuous commitment to helping clients deliver comprehensive Microsoft cloud solutions.

"Teleperformance is proud to achieve Microsoft Solutions Partner status for Digital & App Innovation as part of our commitment and capabilities across Microsoft clouds," said Dev Mudaliar, Global Chief Information Officer, Teleperformance Group. "This latest designation is a testament to our people, our continuous digital transformation and our dedication to ensure our clients access the latest innovations from their Microsoft investment."

"Receiving a second Solutions Partner designation by Microsoft solidifies our position as a digital business services company that combines the most advanced solutions to help companies transform, run better, and adapt to change," added Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance Group.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

