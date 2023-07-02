Fair Play Menarini International Awards, the 2023 edition starts with the talk show "The Champions tell their Stories" in Piazza della Signoria, Florence

FLORENCE, Italy, July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown has begun to the XXVII edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Awards. Tomorrow, Monday, July 3rd, the 2023 edition of the event, dedicated to the sporting values of ethics, fair play and respect, will officially begin in the city of Florence, with the eagerly-awaited talk show "The Champions tell their Stories". The show, which is open to the public, will be hosted by the journalist, Ivan Zazzaroni for the second year in a row, and will start at 9 p.m. in Piazza della Signoria, on the raised area known as the 'Arengario' in front of Palazzo Vecchio. An evening spent looking back at the extraordinary lives of sports icons through anecdotes, fun facts and hitherto untold behind-the-scenes stories. The guests will include a number of renowned Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors who have written the history of international sports. Big names from Italian soccer such as Giancarlo Antognoni and Arrigo Sacchi will take the stage, alongside two legendary Olympic athletes: the multiple world record-holder in the 400-metre hurdles, Edwin Moses and Tommie Smith, the sprinter who became a symbol of the fight against racial discrimination.

"I am extremely proud that Piazza della Signoria, in the heart of the city in Florence and its past, is hosting this year's edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Awards", says Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence. "The all-time greats and ambassadors, representing the world of sports in various capacities, will be called up onto the 'Arengario', in front of Palazzo Vecchio, as real-life role models of respect and upholders of values that are equally as valid in life as they are on the sports field. On behalf of the city of Florence, I would like to thank Menarini for continuing to champion this important mission".

The talk show will, once again this year, be broadcast live on the RTV38 channel thus allowing viewers at home to enjoy one of the most popular Fair Play Menarini events. And there are more thrills in store. On Tuesday, July 4th, the award-winners will be welcomed to the splendid location of Piazzale Michelangelo for a gala dinner. On Wednesday, July 5th, the Roman Theatre of Fiesole will host the award ceremony for the first time, in the presence of the Minister of Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, Fair Play Menarini Ambassador since 2016. Featuring musical performances by Neri per Caso and the swing band Papillon, the event will see the return to the stage of Federica Pellegrini, the 'Divina' and all-time star of Italian swimming, who entered the Awards' Hall of Fame last year. The ceremony will be broadcast the following evening on the Sportitalia channel.

"The XXVII edition of the Fair Play Menarini Awards is about to kick off", announced Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, Board Members of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation. "Beginning with the talk show 'The Champions tell their Stories', we look forward to an edition featuring a star-studded line up of guests who have embraced the aims of an award which goes beyond just sporting achievement. This year's star guests will be joined by a number of Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors who support our endeavour to spread the fundamental values of this award".

Here are the award winners and categories of the XXVII Fair Play Menarini International Awards:



- JAVIER ZANETTI, "Legendary Figure" Category

- DEBORAH COMPAGNONI, "Career Fair Play" Category

- ALESSANDRA CAMPEDELLI, "Social Values of Sport" Category

- ANTONIO CABRINI, "Role Model for Youth" Paolo Rossi Special Prize Category

- ELISA DI FRANCISCA, "Sport and Courage" Category

- GIULIA GHIRETTI, "Sport Beyond Sport" SUSTENIUM Energy and Heart Category

- LARISSA IAPICHINO, "A Smile for Life" Category

- MASSIMILIANO ROSOLINO, "Sport Promotion" Category

- LUIS ALBERTO SCOLA BALVOA, "Fair Play" Category

- LISA VITTOZZI, "Fair Play and Environment" Category

- JACOPO VOLPI, "Narrating Emotions" Franco Lauro Special Prize Category

- MARCELO BIELSA, "The Gesture" Category

- MARIACLOTILDE ADOSINI, "Young Athletes" Category

- EMILIA ROSSATTI, "Young Athletes" Category

- GIORGIO PIETRO TORRISI, "Young Athletes" Category

- GIANLUCA GENSINI, "Studio and Sport" Fiamme Gialle Special Prize Category

The following Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors shall also be attending:

GIANCARLO ANTOGNONI

EDWIN MOSES

FEDERICA PELLEGRINI

ARRIGO SACCHI

TOMMIE SMITH

