Industry-Leading Real Estate Agent, Gary Glass, Embarks on an Exciting New Journey with Christie's International Real Estate

BRENTWOOD, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In another major shake-up within the California real estate landscape, today, Christie's International Real Estate, is proud to announce that Gary Glass, a celebrated steward in the real estate industry, will be joining the brokerage, based in the new Brentwood office. Glass has amassed a remarkable sales record surpassing $1 billion in real estate transactions.

This move comes after an illustrious 32-year career with Berkshire Hathaway, during which Glass consistently ranked among their top 100 agents worldwide. Glass' decision to join Christie's International Real Estate was driven by his desire to align with a brokerage that echoes his own philosophy of perseverance, positivity, and gratitude, regardless of the market fluctuations.

"Discovering your dream for living is the heart of everything I do," said Gary Glass.

Glass' reputation as a trusted professional in the industry has been instrumental in facilitating countless high-profile transactions, making him a sought-after partner for his noteworthy client base. His current portfolio features esteemed properties such as: 14330 W. Sunset Blvd — $34,500,000 million, 219 Homewood Road — $20,995,000 million, 11507 Orum Road — $18,495,000 million, 388 Homewood — $16,995,000 million and 405 S Cliffwood — $12,995,000.

Gary has received many prestigious awards and rankings over his career, demonstrating his exceptional standing in the real estate industry. These include multiple recognitions from Chairman's Circle Diamond Award and the prestigious Prudential Legend 10-Year Award.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary Glass to our team at AKG | Christie's International Real Estate," said Aaron Kirman, Founder and CEO of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate. "With an exceptional reputation and an unmatched sales record, his expertise and dedication are undeniable. His decision to join our brokerage underscores the alignment of our brokerage's philosophy with his values."

Glass' extraordinary upbringing in Zimbabwe and South Africa, living in New York and eventually settling in Los Angeles, adds a unique perspective to his work. This diverse background shapes his approach and enhances his ability to connect with a wide range of clients. As a long-time Brentwood resident and proud father of two, Glass is highly regarded not only for his extensive knowledge of the Westside market but also for his deep understanding of the qualities and offerings of the community.

As a dedicated guide and advocate, Glass uses his hands-on, client-first mentality to craft bespoke real estate journeys that cater to each client's unique needs and aspirations. His ultimate goal is not the commission but rather the joy and fulfillment of his clients as they step into their dream living spaces.

Beyond his involvement in real estate, Glass exhibits a profound passion for various charitable organizations. He actively supports Wolf Connection, Boys & Girls Club Hollywood, My Friend's Place, the American Cancer Society, the Home for Life Foundation, K9 Connection, the Children's Nature Institute, the Foundation for Living Beauty, the Venice Family Clinic and Hollygrove.

