WHAT’S NEW: 2024 LEXUS ES

PLANO, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The top-selling sedan in the Lexus lineup, the ES sees minor changes for the 2024 model year, including a new available Technology Package and 18-inch wheels with Vapor Chrome finish that come standard for the Ultra Luxury grade. The 2024 ES continues to cater to a diversity of lifestyles with three available powerful engines, all-wheel drive capability and two F SPORT models.

The new 2024 ES is expected to arrive in dealerships in summer 2023.

Choose Your Own Adventure

The Lexus ES rides on the Global Architecture-K (GA-K) platform, an exceptionally rigid front-wheel drive chassis made from several grades of high-strength steel. Laser Screw Welding, a construction method shared with the LS sedan and RZ battery-electric vehicle, makes for a truly robust structure. A strut tower brace, multiple reinforcement panels for the strut towers themselves, and radiator support braces are also used to enhance front-end stiffness.

The suspension is tuned for ideal responsiveness for the chassis. The front suspension features a strut angle that aligns at the ideal angle to improve ride quality. The Dynamic Control Shocks are capable of responding to even the smallest movements thanks to a non-overlapping auxiliary valve that allows damper oil to flow in either direction before entering the main valve. The rear suspension design utilizes a trailing arm and a multilink setup that also benefits from the responsiveness of the Dynamic Control Shocks. Higher placement of the trailing arm mounting point and a larger bushing size assist in dampening road irregularities. Wider spacing of the stabilizer bushing mounts can also contribute to overall roll reduction.

The ES 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that is designed to deliver responsive acceleration along with impressive efficiency. The V6 features the D-4S fuel injection system, which uses high-pressure injectors to deliver fuel directly into the combustion chamber along with a low-pressure system that delivers fuel to the intake ports. Together with the addition of Variable Valve Timing-intelligence Wide (VVT-iW) for the intake valves, the engine is capable of operating on either the traditional Otto cycle during sporty driving or the more efficient Atkinson cycle when power demand is low.

The 3.5-liter V6 is rated to produce 302 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 267 lb-ft of torque at 4,700 rpm with an EPA-estimated MPG rating of 22/32/26 (city/highway/combined). To complement the power of the updated V6, an 8-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission is also used.

The Lexus ES 250 AWD sends torque to all four wheels, enabling the 2.5-liter L4 engine to power through conditions when traction is low to allow better acceleration with less tire slip. Dynamic Torque Control AWD assists with providing effective traction for inclement and slippery weather while helping to minimize AWD's typical drag on fuel economy. The system directs up to 50 percent of engine torque to the rear wheels, in response to acceleration from a start or slippage at the front wheels.

When AWD isn't needed, the electromagnetic controlled coupling on the rear drive axle disengages the propeller shaft to help prioritize fuel efficiency. The AWD is designed to re-engage in an instant, when needed, and its operation is transparent to the driver and passengers.

The ES 300h's 2.5-liter, four-cylinder gas engine running on the Atkinson cycle is coupled with a smaller, more power dense electric motor and a hybrid transaxle. The results are a combined 215 total system horsepower and an EPA-estimated MPG rating of 43/44/44 (city/highway/combined). A lithium-ion battery is located underneath the back seat, freeing up trunk space, and improving the front-to-rear weight distribution to help with better handling.

The ES 300h features a hybrid control system designed to deliver a more linear acceleration feel by aligning engine speed more closely with vehicle speed. Engaging the Sport drive mode further enhances acceleration by boosting torque at lower speeds while paddle shifters can be used to move through six simulated gears for more precise control.

"F" is for Fun

Based on the ES features with the Premium Package, the F SPORT Design is offered on all three powertrains (ES 350, ES 250 AWD and ES 300h) and adds F SPORT 19-inch split five-spoke alloy wheels with a Gloss Black finish and F SPORT exterior styling, including a unique front bumper, grille surround and rear spoiler. Intuitive Parking Assist comes standard with other available features that include a Mark Levinson sound system, power rear sunshade, panorama roof, triple beam LED headlamps and power trunk with kick sensor.

In addition, the F SPORT Handling grade is available on ES 350 and ES 300h, further enhancing the driving appearance and sportiness of the Lexus ES. Based on the exterior of the ES F SPORT Design grade, the ES F SPORT Handling grade comes standard with Sport+ and Custom Drive modes, Intuitive Parking Assist, F SPORT-tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), heated F SPORT steering wheel and Hadori aluminum trim, aluminum pedals and black headliner.

Inside the cabin, guests have the option to take it even further in their ES F SPORT Handling with available options, including Mark Levinson 17-speaker, 1,800-watt PurePlay Surround Sound and a power rear sunshade. On the exterior, F SPORT Handling options include premium triple-beam LED headlamps and power trunk with kick sensor.

Provocative Elegance, Refined

The ES features a dynamic stance and a sleek, coupe-like silhouette inherited from the flagship LS. The Lexus Signature Grille headlines the front end with striking Bi-LED headlamps. A power tilt-slide moonroof comes standard on all models with an available panorama glass roof providing a unique outer-sliding design that creates a seamless appearance while providing ample natural light.

The 2024 ES offers a wide array of wheel designs that add the finishing touch to the exterior design. A standard 17-inch wheel featuring spoke ends layered in twin v-spoke formations with Dark Metallic and Machined finish produces a sporty impression. A larger 18-inch wheel is available on Base with Premium Package and standard on Luxury trims, featuring a split 10-spoke design with two-tone Dark machined finish. New this model year, an 18-inch five-spoke alloy noise reduction wheel with Vapor Chrome finish is available on Luxury and standard on Ultra Luxury trims. ES F SPORT models get exclusive 19-inch split five-spoke alloy wheels with a Gloss Black finish that accentuates the model's sporty exterior.

The 2024 ES offers 11 exterior colors including Eminent White Pearl1, Iridium1, Cloudburst Gray1, Obsidian, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Moonbeam Beige Metallic, Sunlit Green, and Nightfall Mica. Ultra White1 and Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.02 remain exclusive to F SPORT with both colors only available on F SPORT Design and F SPORT Handling.

1Available for an additional $500 charge

2Available for an additional $595 charge

Spacious and Inviting Cabin

In true Lexus fashion, the 2024 ES blends a driver-centric cockpit with spacious and comfortable areas for the passengers. A streamlined instrument panel design embraces seamless cabin integration with Lexus Interface displayed on a standard eight-inch touchscreen.

For 2024, a Technology Package is available on all Base, Luxury, F SPORT Design and F SPORT Handling models that includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Lexus Interface, a Head-Up Display, and SmartAccess Card Key.

Lexus ES owners have ample interior color options that exude refined craftsmanship fit for luxury. Base ES models include NuLuxe®-trim options standard in Palomino, Acorn, and Black interiors with Striated Black film. Adding the Premium package, ES base model interior options include Macadamia NuLuxe-trim paired with a choice between Ash Bamboo, Open-Pore Brown Walnut, and Open-Pore Black trim. Luxury and Ultra Luxury models offer semi-aniline leather-trim options of Palomino, Macadamia, Acorn, and Black with a choice of Open-Pore Black, Open-Pore Brown Walnut, and Ash Bamboo-trim.

Both F SPORT trims are built on the Premium Package of options. F SPORT Design customers have their choice between Palomino NuLuxe trimmed interior with Open-Pore Brown Walnut trim or Black NuLuxe trimmed interior with Open-Pore Black. F SPORT Handling is available with NuLuxe-trimmed options that include Black and two F SPORT Handling-exclusive colors – Circuit Red and White – all three of which are paired exclusively with Hadori Aluminum trim.

Lexus Interface and Connected Services

The 2024 ES is equipped with Lexus Interface, giving drivers the opportunity to access a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls. With an active Drive Connect3 three-year trial, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Lexus" awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

The available onboard Cloud Navigation solution utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

Lexus Interface also allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® integration and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the ES has a standard Wi-Fi Connect3 one-month trial with 4G availability for up to five devices – turning the vehicle into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, the Integrated Streaming3 feature provides customers the ability to link their separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

Each ES offers a host of additional available Connected Services. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator with up to a 10-year trial. Service Connect gives drivers the ability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial.

With the Lexus app, users can stay connected to their ES with a 3-year trial or subscription of Remote Connect services, standard on all grades. Users can activate hazard lights on, lock/unlock the doors and remotely start the vehicle. Users can also check vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set Guest Driver Alerts.

3Connected Services are dependent on network availability and other factors. Terms of Use apply. Data charges may apply. See Owner's Manual and https://www.lexus.com for more information.

Safety and Convenience

The 2024 ES comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which brings a suite of key active safety and convenience features to the vehicle. This system includes:

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection - Designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If the driver does not react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking at speeds between approximately 7-110 mph. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability.

Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – helps support collision avoidance with certain detectable objects within the lane by applying gentle braking and steering operation in response to the driver's inputs under certain daytime conditions.

Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking – designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions.

All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) - An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it is designed to automatically slow the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) - When DRCC is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) – When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 32 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance.

Road Sign Assist (RSA) – Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID).

2024 ES Pricing

Model # Model Name MSRP + DPH* 9000 Lexus ES 350 $43,190 9002 Lexus ES 350 Luxury $48,360 9004 Lexus ES 350 Ultra Luxury $52,080 9006 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT Design $47,775 9005 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT Handling $49,650 9012 Lexus ES 250 AWD $43,190 9013 Lexus ES 250 AWD Luxury $48,360 9014 Lexus ES 250 AWD Ultra Luxury $52,080 9015 Lexus ES 250 AWD F SPORT Design $47,775 9040 Lexus ES 300h $44,590 9042 Lexus 300h Luxury $49,760 9044 Lexus 300h Ultra Luxury $53,480 9045 Lexus 300h F SPORT Design $48,975 9046 Lexus 300h F SPORT Handling $50,885

*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,150

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With seven models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

