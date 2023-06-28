The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council Celebrates National Blueberry Month with The Great Blueberry Recipe Showdown

This July, blueberry fans can enter their favorite original recipe for the chance to win a grand prize of $10,000 and an NYC trip to meet Chef Christina Tosi and tour Milk Bar's flagship location

FOLSOM, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What are some of the most creative and mouth-watering ways to grab a boost of blue? Blueberry fans will answer this July with their delicious entries in The Great Blueberry Recipe Showdown. Hosted by the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC), the recipe contest celebrates National Blueberry Month, the versatility of blueberries and the dedication of blueberry fans. Christina Tosi, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef and founder and co-owner of Milk Bar, will judge the contest. The grand prize includes $10,000 and the opportunity to meet Milk Bar's Christina Tosi and tour the flagship Milk Bar bakery in New York City.

The Great Blueberry Recipe Showdown shines a spotlight on the many ways to enjoy blueberries – as a meal or snack, at any time of day, with sweet or savory flavors. Contest participants can submit their favorite original recipe in one of five categories: breakfast, lunch and dinner, snacks and appetizers, mocktails and cocktails, and dessert. In addition to one grand prize winner, which can come from any of the categories, one second-prize winner will be chosen in each of the other four categories ($1,000 each) and one randomly chosen participant will win a sweepstakes prize just for entering ($500). The contest will run from July 1-31, and entries can be submitted at BlueberryShowdown.com.

"Creativity, curiosity, expression fuel me, and that's one of the reasons I love blueberries – their possibilities are endless! Blueberries add a pop of flavor, color, texture, and fun to any recipe, so they're perfect for celebrating, in July and beyond," said Tosi. "With The Great Blueberry Recipe Showdown, fans can really embrace the versatility of blueberries and have a blast in the kitchen. I can't wait to see what they create – I know I'll leave with a full inspiration tank!"

In addition to delicious taste and versatility, every boost of blue comes with nutritious benefits. Blueberries, whether fresh or frozen, offer a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese and phytonutrients called polyphenols. They're also a good source of fiber, containing 3.6 grams, and only 80 calories per serving (one cup, or approximately a handful). Eating blueberries is a simple, smart choice people can feel good about making every day.

"USHBC is on a mission to grow our community of blueberry superfans and encourage people to grab a boost of blue each and every day. National Blueberry Month is the perfect occasion to celebrate blueberry fans across the U.S. and shine a light on the incredible growers who work so hard to bring this beautiful and delicious berry to our kitchens." said Kasey Cronquist, president, the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council. "The Great Blueberry Recipe Showdown also gives fans the opportunity to share their talents and creativity as we celebrate this July. We're excited to see their favorite ways to grab a boost of blue."

To submit a recipe in The Great Blueberry Recipe Showdown – and read the full contest rules – visit BlueberryShowdown.com.

For more information on National Blueberry Month, including history, blueberry trivia and mouthwatering blueberry recipes for summer, visit Blueberry.org/celebrate.

Promotion open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Enter Promotion before 7/31/23 at 11:59 pm ET. Subject to full Official Rules, including prizes, judging criteria, and all details, click here. Sponsor: U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, 81 Blue Ravine Road, Suite 110, Folsom, CA 95630.

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council is an agriculture promotion group, representing blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. The blueberry industry is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at blueberrycouncil.org.

