University of Southern California Team Wins GIC UNHCR Student Challenge at the 11th Annual CIEE Global Internship Conference in Berlin

Winning idea aims to improve the connection between refugee students and potential employers by using AI

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, three university student teams traveled to the 11th Annual CIEE Global Internship Conference (GIC) in Berlin, Germany for the finals of the inaugural GIC UNHCR Student Challenge where they presented their best ideas for addressing economic inclusion for people forced to flee their homes.

From left to right, Chris Melzer (UNHCR), Dr. Chrystina Russell (RewirED), Muktahal Singh Birring, Hoi Ling Karin Wong, Justin Kit Hang Tang, Armelle Davasse, Linda Liu (CIEE), and James Pellow (CIEE) (PRNewswire)

The winning team was the Wolves of Childs Way, comprised of four rising sophomores in the World Bachelor in Business program at the USC Marshall School of Business – Justin Kit Hang Tang (team captain), Muktahal Singh Birring, Armelle Davasse, and Hoi Ling (Karin) Wong. Eligible members of the winning team will receive a scholarship for a 2024 CIEE summer global internship.

For the first round of the GIC UNHCR Student Challenge, CIEE: the Council on International Educational Exchange, in collaboration with co-sponsors UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and Newlab, invited 36 student teams representing 42 universities and 11 countries to an online competition where they presented their best ideas to address economic inclusion for forcibly displaced populations. Challenge partners District C and Microsoft provided additional support.

The top three teams from the first round were awarded a trip to Berlin for the finals where they presented their proposal during the closing plenary before a panel of judges: James P. Pellow, President and CEO of CIEE; Dr. Chrystina Russell, Co-Founder & Executive Director of rewirED; and Chris Melzer, Senior External Relations Officer (Germany) of the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

"There are 110 million displaced people on earth, and they are desperate for opportunities that will allow them to provide for themselves and their families," said Chris Meltzer of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. "It is deeply impressive how students from all parts of the world have come together and applied their determination and passion to seeking solutions."

The Wolves of Childs Way's winning solution was to use AI to improve the connection between refugee students and potential employers by addressing key challenges faced by student refugees, which include lack of career guidance, no access to networking, and employers unwilling to hire refugees. Their solution, Caree™ An AI Career Advisor for Refugees, impressed the judges with its significant potential.

"Many of the case competitions we've joined in our college career were solely focused on business profits. This challenge was especially meaningful to us because of its mission," said Justin Kit Hang Tang, team captain, Wolves of Childs Way. "We were honored to be a part of something that could ultimately help millions of people from all parts of the world."

"Leveraging the distinct talents of college students around the world to help provide access to a better future for refugees is perfectly aligned with the aspirations of this year's CIEE Global Internship Conference, with its focus on increasing inclusion and affordability of work-based learning opportunities so they are accessible to all, including refugees," said James P. Pellow of CIEE.

The finals of the 2024 GIC Student Challenge will take place at the 12th Annual CIEE Global Internship Conference that will be held in London June 19 - 21, 2024; and the 2025 GIC Student Challenge will take place at the 13th Annual CIEE GIC that will be held in Singapore June 18-20, 2025. More information about next year's GIC Student Challenge will be available in Fall 2023.

About the GIC UNHCR Student Challenge

The GIC UNHCR Student Challenge aims to deliver a mini experience that mirrors what students might encounter while participating in a global internship. The 2023 challenge, co-sponsored by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and Newlab, builds upon the Model United Nations (MUN) Refugee Challenge, an initiative launched by UNHCR to encourage students worldwide to shape solutions for people forced to flee their homes. Through this experience, students received training and mentorship to build critical skills for addressing this challenge and preparing for future careers.

About CIEE

CIEE builds bridges between different people, different countries, and different cultures. For 75 years, we have helped young people participate in high-quality international exchange and study abroad programs that bring the world together. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org.

CONTACT: Leslie Taylor, (207) 553-4274, ltaylor@ciee.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)