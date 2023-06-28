One Health Direct Helps Chronic Patients of Their Partner DMEs Reduce Risk of Exposure to Acute Illnesses By Eliminating Unnecessary Trips to Medical Facilities

DUNEDIN, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Direct (OHD) provides chronic patients of their partner Durable Medical Equipment (DME) suppliers with a complete system to get qualified for and receive their desired treatment options and ongoing supplies, without the need to leave their homes. Avoiding the exposure risks associated with going into clinics and facilities is a major benefit for patients suffering from illnesses that weaken the immune system, such as diabetes.

One Health Direct Logo, Dunedin Florida (PRNewswire)

The simplified process and support offered by One Health Direct's system eases the stress and burden often put upon patients. This at-home roadmap is designed to efficiently and compliantly guide the patient through the entire onboarding process, from the initial eligibility check through product fulfillment and training. OHD's trained support staff work in conjunction with the patient and their physician's staff to facilitate all administrative requirements, including: securing their prescription, coordinating all medical records and documents needed to ensure coverage, and compliant billing by their DME on behalf of patients.

Patients point to convenience as a primary benefit of working with a DME which utilizes OHD's system. Eliminating trips to physician offices frees up their time and money to be spent elsewhere, in addition to reducing exposure risks often associated with office visits. Other customers point to confidence as a motivating factor: knowing all qualification, compliance, and billing requirements are complete and accurate provides peace of mind.

Additionally, OHD provides partner DMEs' patients with ongoing support and training which can be accessed from the comfort of their own homes. For example, a tutorial video library is provided on a dedicated website, cgm101.com, to assist in learning how to properly use Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) equipment.

"One Health Direct focuses on the patient, and prioritizes the physician," said Alois Rubenbauer, founder and CEO. "Our aim is to ease the burden patients with chronic illnesses carry. This easy and user-friendly system allows them to stay safe at home and removes the guesswork from a potentially confusing process for them."

Physicians stand to benefit as well. With so many practices' bandwidth already at capacity, it becomes difficult for staff to fully assist patients with and complete the needed education, qualification, administrative and fulfillment duties. Leaning on OHD's system allows practitioners and their staff to instead focus on treating patients with immediate needs versus spending significant amounts of time researching and performing administrative tasks.

About One Health Direct

One Health Direct provides cutting-edge healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions to partners and clients. Our focus is on supplying innovative treatment options for patients suffering chronic health conditions, sent right to their homes while making the entire qualification, billing, and fulfillment process simple and time-saving for both the patient and physician.

Through collaboration with strategic partners and subsidiaries, One Health Direct has developed a holistic system that enables patients to receive better treatment solutions more effectively and efficiently manage chronic healthcare issues. Whether a partner is utilizing the complete system or only certain components, One Health Direct is committed to helping each partner provide better service to more patients suffering from chronic conditions.

One Health Direct supports patients of our partner DME (durable medical equipment) suppliers in attaining innovative treatment options, including products like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), orthotics, urological, and phototherapy supplies.

