IONOMR APPOINTS NEW CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Executives to advance commercialization in rapidly growing hydrogen economy

VANCOUVER, BC and ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ionomr Innovations is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Gary M. Robb as Chief Strategy Officer and Dr. Benjamin Britton as Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Robb joins Ionomr as a 25-year hydrogen and fuel cell industry veteran. He was Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Hyzon Motors and has consulted as a subject matter expert to the Department of Energy and sector companies. In addition, Mr. Robb led fuel cell projects at General Motors for more than 15 years, advancing component prototypes and patents and winning a team award for achieving a tenfold increase in fuel cell system durability. He holds a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from University of Cincinnati and 30+ patents around fuel cell components, systems and technology.

Dr. Benjamin Britton has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Britton co-founded Ionomr following a revolutionary breakthrough in membrane development in the chemistry lab at Simon Fraser University. Dr. Britton holds a PhD in Chemistry from SFU, 9 patents and 22 scientific papers on ion exchange materials and membranes, and has been named a World Energy Council "Expert in Innovation" and a 'Changemaker' by the Globe and Mail.

Ionomr Innovations President and CEO Bill Haberlin said, "Mr. Gary Robb is the perfect complement to the Ionomr team. His vast experience in the product cycle of many hydrogen and fuel cell technologies will be invaluable in helping advance Ionomr's innovative ion-exchange membranes and polymers to commercialization. We are also very pleased to have Dr. Benjamin Britton taking the helm as our Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Britton has been with the company from the beginning and will continue to drive innovation and further optimize Ionomr's revolutionary polymers and membranes – Aemion® and Pemion® – for large scale commercialization."

About Ionomr:

Ionomr Innovations is revolutionizing electrochemistry with newly developed ion-exchange membranes and polymers for clean energy. Ionomr's Pemion® and Aemion® technologies provide cost, performance and sustainability advantages for fuel cells, hydrogen production and carbon capture, use and conversion. Ionomr was founded in 2018 and employs 50 professionals in Vancouver, Canada and Rochester, New York. www.ionomr.com

