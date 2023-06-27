Community Health Systems Tap Oracle to Help Improve Patient Care

Community, critical access, and specialty hospitals rely on Oracle Health CommunityWorks to better support patients in smaller communities throughout the United States

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community, critical access, and specialty hospitals across the United States continue to rely on Oracle Health CommunityWorks to better serve patients while improving efficiency, collaboration, and cash flow. Specifically designed for smaller operations, CommunityWorks delivers an integrated electronic health record (EHR) platform that supports the clinical, financial, and operational needs of hospitals in acute and ambulatory settings across the continuum. Today, more than 300 hospitals in 46 states are more effectively and efficiently treating patients closer to home using the platform. New organizations to recently adopt or expand their use of CommunityWorks include Coryell Memorial Hospital, Dimmit Regional Hospital, Neshoba County General Hospital, Rankin Community Hospital District, and The Woodlands Specialty Hospital.

"We've had CommunityWorks in our hospital for five years and we would not change a thing about our decision," said James Horton, CEO, Rankin Community Hospital District. "We continue to be very happy with the quality of the system and ongoing support we receive. When we were evaluating and selecting a solution for our hospital, I told the committee that the decision we were making was a life-long decision. It was going to be a marriage and divorce was not an option. I'm happy to report that our relationship is stronger than ever, and we look forward to a long, successful collaboration for many years to come."

Using CommunityWorks, Rankin brought all its departments under the single EHR platform, resulting in a seamless flow of information and better workflows between its clinic, hospital, ER, lab, X-ray, and physical therapy departments. Rankin reports that clinicians are saving time by being able to record important information in the moment of the patient interaction and the revenue cycle component has reduced Rankin's accounts receivables days, ensured complete and accurate charges, and improved the insurance claim process.

Other facilities to recently add or extend CommunityWorks include:

Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, Texas , recently went live with CommunityWorks. David Byrom , CEO at Coryell stated, "The new technology will help solve ongoing challenges in healthcare by utilizing more reliable, intuitive, and useful tools to reduce complexity and help improve the caregiver and patient experience. This state-of-the-art technology will allow us to continue to offer the community a higher quality of care."

Dimmit Regional Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital located in Carrizo Springs, Texas , selected Oracle Health to help add efficiencies by consolidating to a single integrated record across their health system.

Neshoba County General Hospital, a 47-bed community hospital in Mississippi , extended its agreement for CommunityWorks through 2027 due to its innovative technology, straightforward workflows, and seamless visibility into patient care.

The Woodlands Specialty Hospital is a six-bed surgical care facility and 24/7 emergency room with six free-standing specialty clinics across the Houston metroplex. It selected Oracle Health to provide one integrated patient record across its health system and improve overall care coordination.

KLAS recently recognized Oracle Health's double-digit hospital growth in its 2023 U.S. Hospital EMR Market Share report. The report highlights Oracle Health's dominance in the market for U.S. hospitals with 26-200 beds, where the company won the most contracts for the fifth year in a row.

