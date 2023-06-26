Mars Ice Cream Billion Dollar Growth

Mars Ice Cream driving toward $1 Billion growth, creating positive societal impact with the latest DOVEBAR® innovation - sustainably sourced vanilla

NEWARK, N.J., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since buying the DOVEBAR® 35 years ago, Mars has been an innovator in the Ice Cream category. Mars is a leader in confectionery, snacking, food, and pet care products and services and the maker of some of the world's most-loved brands, including a flourishing frozen treats segment. Today, the Mars Ice Cream ambition: to grow the business to $1 billion by 2030.

The DOVEBAR® is the first Mars Ice Cream product made with 100% real ice cream and sustainably sourced vanilla from Madagascar. (PRNewswire)

The global ice cream market is projected to hit $104.96 billion by 2029, up significantly from $73.62 billion in 20211, and Mars holds several of the top selling products in the U.S. frozen novelty category including SNICKERS® Ice Cream Bars, M&M'S® Ice Cream Sandwiches, TWIX® Ice Cream, and KIND® Frozen treats. Today, Mars has twelve billion-dollar brands around the world across snacking, pet and food categories. Reaching $1 billion in sales would place Mars Ice Cream among the company's twelve other billion-dollar brands, standouts that include M&M'S ® candy, EXTRA® gum and SNICKERS bars, PEDIGREE® and ROYAL CANIN® pet foods and Mars' VCA veterinary clinic chain.

"The widespread popularity of iconic Mars brands gives consumers the opportunity to enjoy their favorite candies as innovative Mars Ice Cream products," said Shaf Lalani, General Manager for Mars Ice Cream. "Mars Wrigley North America will deliver both growth and positive societal impact with our vanilla for DOVEBAR® and empower women throughout our supply chain."

The DOVEBAR® is the first Mars Ice Cream product with a sustainability ambition. From farm, to factory, to freezer, the silky-smooth bars are made with positive societal impact in mind.

Sustainably Sourced Ingredients – Mars' purpose states that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. DOVEBAR®s are made with 100% real ice cream using vanilla that's sourced from a large-scale vanilla project in Madagascar . In partnership with the Livelihoods Fund for Family Farming (L3F), the – Mars' purpose states that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. DOVEBAR®s are made with 100% real ice cream using vanilla that's sourced from a large-scale vanilla project in. In partnership with the Livelihoods Fund for Family Farming (L3F), the project is working to improve the lives of 2,700 vanilla farmers with a specific focus of empowering female vanilla farmers, improving the financial stability of all farmers and their communities, and preserving local biodiversity while cultivating a resilient vanilla supply chain.

Sustainable Solutions in our Operations – Mars is committed to embedding sustainable solutions throughout its operations, which includes our ice cream DOVEBAR®s made at Mars Wrigley's Burr Ridge facility in Illinois . The Mars Wrigley Burr Ridge facility in Illinois sources 100% renewable electricity and sends zero waste to landfills.

Reimagined Packaging – Mars is investing hundreds of millions of dollars into innovative sustainable packaging with the aim to have 100% of all Mars packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable. Among other Mars Ice Cream product packaging updates, Mars recently reduced the film gage in its DOVE Ice Cream Bars which eliminates 27 tons of plastic annually, across four different product offerings.

"At Mars, we see an opportunity to grow our ice cream business not only in North America, but around the globe," said Anton Vincent, President at Mars Wrigley North America and newly appointed Head of Mars Ice Cream globally. "We're innovating with a focus on product and purpose, and expanding our global manufacturing capabilities to ensure we can meet rapidly rising consumer demand."

To learn more about DOVE® Ice Cream visit DoveChocolate.com, and for more on sustainability at Mars visit Mars.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Fortune Business Insights - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ice-cream-market-104847

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated