International Stability Operations Association Presents Global Impact Awards

Members Recognized for Extraordinary Accomplishments in Stability and Contingency Operations

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) recently presented its annual Global Impact Awards for excellence in stability operations. Two individuals received Lifetime Achievement Awards for their significant contributions supporting U.S. mission-critical support services. Fourteen member companies also received Global Impact Awards recognizing extraordinary accomplishments in stability and contingency operations. The ISOA Global Impact Awards were presented at its annual Awards Dinner on June 20 at Capital One Hall in Tysons, VA.

Two Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented for Outstanding Support of the Stability Sector

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to two individuals who have made significant contributions to the stability sector. Each award winner has worked to guarantee that their stability operations partners have received as much support as possible, ensuring that ISOA companies can provide mission-essential services to the U.S. Government and allies abroad.

Bonnie Carroll , President and Founder of Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). Ms. Carroll founded the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the American nongovernmental organization providing care to the families of military and conflict deceased. The surviving spouse of a Soldier, Ms. Carroll also served in the military, retiring as a Major in the USAFR. She has traveled extensively to countries of conflict mentoring programs to empower bereaved survivors. In 2015, Ms. Carroll was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama , the highest US civilian recognition.





Congressman Rob Wittman : Serving the First Congressional District of Virginia since 2007, Representative Wittman has been focused on strengthening our military and supporting veterans, promoting economic development through fiscal responsibility, fixing our crumbling infrastructure, increasing access to high-speed internet, and promoting workforce development through Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs. In the U.S. Congress, Rep. Wittman serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Natural Resources. He has quickly earned a reputation for being an advocate for our men and women in uniform and for being a champion of the Chesapeake Bay.

Global Achievement Awards Presented to ISOA Member Companies

Fourteen Global Achievement Awards were presented to ISOA member companies for their extraordinary achievements in stability and contingency operations.

Seven Vanguard Awards were presented to companies in recognition of overall outstanding achievement in stability, contingency, disaster or recovery operations. Examples of transparency, accountability, ethical conduct and respect for human rights—hallmarks of ISOA member companies—were important factors in making the award selections. Vanguard Awards were presented to the following companies:

GardaWorld Federal Services

Constellis

Louis Berger Services

International SOS

SafeLane

Austability

Terravive

One organization received an award for its outstanding efforts in support of Afghanistan Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) and Refugee Resettlement Operations in the U.S. and internationally. The SIV Award was presented to the following company:

DAI

Two organizations received awards for Innovation, developing new or more technologically advanced approaches to challenges in the stability industry, improving efficiency, effectiveness and overall program performance. Innovation Awards were presented to the following companies:

KRH

Planate Management Group

One organization received a Women, Peace, and Security Award for its outstanding commitment and performance in including women for conflict prevention, resolution, and post-conflict stabilization efforts in accordance with the Women, Peace, and Security Act of 2017. The WPS Award was presented to the following organization:

Prime Consulting International

Three organizations received awards for their outstanding efforts in support of the people of Ukraine, including the Ukrainian military and government ministries, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis inside and outside of Ukraine. Ukraine Support Awards were presented to the following companies:

Palladium

Culmen

Reinaert

About ISOA:

ISOA is a global, nonprofit association whose mission is to serve as the primary point of strategic engagement for the government and private sector in support of stability operations worldwide, providing critical services in fragile environments in an accountable, transparent, and ethical way. ISOA serves the implementing community, providing member services focused on contracting, partnerships, regulatory and legal developments, research initiatives and policy movement. For more information, visit stability-operations.org.

