SWORD & WAND LAUNCHES NEW VIDEO GAME STUDIO WITH MAJOR INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIPS AND FUNDING

ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sword & Wand, Inc. today unveiled its video game studio, with strategic partnerships and investments from Dreamhaven, KRAFTON, 1Up Ventures, and lead investor Galaxy Interactive. The team is currently focused on its first original game, which will be a unique co-op multiplayer experience set in a new fantasy universe.

Established with a vision for a truly modern game studio, Sword & Wand is home to a passionate and driven group of AAA-gaming veterans with decades of experience who place a premium on operational excellence. The company embraces fully remote work and maintains a fierce commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. More than 50% of employees are from underrepresented groups and minority communities.

Sword & Wand leadership includes CEO Tina Hernandez, CTO Michael Hamlin, development director Ben Zweifel, design lead Jordan Ajlouni, and art director Lee Wagner. Collectively they have worked on numerous AAA games and franchises, including Guitar Hero, Tony Hawk, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Forza Motorsport, Hawken, EVOLVE, Alpha Protocol, Dungeon Siege III, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, Battletech, Magic: The Gathering, and more.

"We're thrilled to partner with some of the most talented and accomplished people and investment groups in games," said CEO Tina Hernandez. "We have ambitious goals for our upcoming game, and we've been rallying around the phrase 'Play Games, Together' because we're working to deliver a multiplayer experience that truly brings people together in an awesome, positive way. We're ecstatic to have experienced partners sharing their wisdom as we further build out our game and team."

"Investing in this studio was an obvious decision for us," said Ryan You, Partner at Galaxy Interactive. "Their unwavering passion for creating deep, innovative multiplayer gaming experiences is evident in all aspects of their work." Michael Fan, Partner at Galaxy Interactive added, "We are honored to be a part of Sword & Wand's incredible journey so far and firmly believe in their ability to push boundaries and build incredible games."

"The team at Sword & Wand impressed us with their creative vision for their first game and also their approach to building the company," said Dreamhaven's Paul Della Bitta. "Tina and her leadership group are talented, knowledgeable game makers who are committed to creating standout, immersive experiences. We're excited to see what they'll achieve with their upcoming title and are proud to support them in their journey."

Sword & Wand currently has a variety of open positions. Anyone interested in helping build awesome new experiences in a fully remote environment can check out the current job openings at www.swordandwand.com/careers.

For more information, please visit www.swordandwand.com.

About Sword & Wand

Established by industry veterans with broad experience across a range of game worlds, genres, and platforms, Sword & Wand is a new independent development studio that's bringing AAA sensibilities and polish to unique and memorable products, with a focus on deeply compelling online gameplay and systemically driven replayability. The company is remote by design, with an ingrained commitment to operational excellence and to reflecting its audience in its makeup, conduct, and values. Its mission is to deliver innovative games that feel tactical and emotional and inspire togetherness.

