Supplier.io Awarded Competitively Solicited Contract with E&I Cooperative Services to Bolster Supplier Diversity in Educational Institutions

CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplier.io, the market-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of supplier diversity data and management solutions, announced today an exciting new competitively solicited contract with E&I Cooperative Services (E&I). This collaborative effort will offer supplier diversity solutions to E&I's vast member network, comprising over 6,000 educational institutions.

E&I is the only member-owned, non-profit sourcing cooperative focused exclusively on serving the education community. E&I members can now access Supplier.io's cutting-edge supplier diversity solutions to develop and enhance their supplier diversity programs and significantly increase diverse spend.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with E&I Cooperative Services," said Aylin Basom, Supplier.io CEO. "Our mission has always been to transform and streamline supplier diversity across all sectors. Now, by aligning with E&I, we have the potential to make a significant impact on the education community, advancing their supplier diversity initiatives to new levels."

This collaboration is a testament to both organizations' dedication to promoting diverse supplier relationships within the education community. By leveraging Supplier.io's robust platform, E&I members will have the tools they need to identify, track, and report on diverse supplier activity, thereby facilitating more informed and inclusive sourcing decisions.

Supplier.io's industry leading supplier diversity solutions enable organizations to measure and improve their supplier diversity efforts with more accurate data, deeper analytics, easy reporting, and unlimited access to find new diverse suppliers.

"Through this contract with Supplier.io, we're excited to offer our members a comprehensive solution to meet the growing needs in the area of supplier diversity," said Titus Martin, Executive Director, Supplier Diversity at E&I. "Supplier.io's advanced supplier diversity tools will equip our members with data-driven insights, empowering them with expanded processes needed to support their supplier diversity programs and the ability to identify diverse suppliers throughout the supply chain, which ultimately helps to highlight the value added benefits being brought to the entire education community."

Learn more about E&I Cooperative Services and become a member here. Explore how Supplier.io can transform your supplier diversity program and request a free demo today.

About Supplier.io

Supplier.io is the market-leading SaaS provider of supplier diversity data and management solutions. The platform enables organizations to track and manage supplier diversity, providing valuable data and insights that drive business growth and social impact. Equipped with unparalleled data intelligence, superior technology, and expert guidance, Supplier.io's customers can establish and advance their supplier diversity initiatives effectively and strategically. For more information, visit www.supplier.io.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving education. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers as well as innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend and optimize their education dollars. For more information, please visit www.eandi.org.

