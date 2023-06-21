EcoFlow Products Receive Red Dot Design Award, IF Design Award and Golden A' Design Award for 2023

Awards recognize the company's commitment to innovative design and sustainable product performance

SEATTLE, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, is proud to announce that its BLADE Robotic Lawn Mower, DELTA 2 Portable Power Station and 220W Bifacial Portable Solar Panel have received the Red Dot Design Award 2023, its Power Kits Off-Grid Modular Power Solutions have been awarded the IF Design Award 2023, and its RIVER 2 Portable Power Station has been awarded the Golden A' Design Award for 2023.

The coveted A' Design, Red Dot Design and IF Design Awards are three of the most prestigious design competitions in the world. They recognize outstanding design quality and innovation, selected by leading design professionals, academics and experts. The accolades are a testament to the quality of EcoFlow's product designs, which help create a sustainable future.

EcoFlow's Portable Power Stations are renowned for their exceptional performance and design, perfect for outdoor experiences and adventures. The RIVER 2 combines aesthetics and innovation to offer the ideal grab-and-go solution for portable power on day trips and is built to ensure hours' worth of power supply for key appliances.

DELTA 2 is a sleek and practical power solution, boasting a compact size measuring 15.7 x 8.3 x 11.1 inches and weighing only 27 pounds. It delivers a massive output of up to 2200W and offers expandable capacity up to 6kWh. It features an intuitive LCD display, fast charging technology and a variety of ports and outlets for users' devices. Both RIVER 2 and DELTA 2 support solar recharging, helping users to pursue greener lifestyles.

The 220W Bifacial Portable Solar Panel has a unique two-in-one bifacial design allowing it to collect 25 percent more solar energy. Its ultra-thin tempered glass, five times tougher and half the thickness of traditional panels, ensures durability in harsh outdoor conditions. The panel comes with a dedicated carry case that also serves as a kickstand, providing exceptional portability and easy adjustment to achieve the best solar exposure angle.

Power Kits provide flexible and innovative solutions for modern living. The Power Kits are the world's first compact modular power solutions for tiny homes, boats, RVs and off-grid cabins. Users can have reliable green energy without sacrificing valuable living space. Their simple plug-and-play design makes it easy to install and set up, while a customizable capacity gives users the freedom to choose the solution that suits their unique needs.

BLADE is the world's first intelligent robotic lawn-sweeping mower, packed with eco-friendly features and equipped with advanced AI technology. Its compact, modular design simplifies the production process, enables the visualization of various mower functions and allows for easier maintenance.

EcoFlow's award-winning products offer a sustainable, reliable and convenient power source for a wide range of applications, from camping and outdoor adventures to emergency backup power and remote work setups. With cutting-edge technology, superior performance and sleek design, EcoFlow's power solutions are setting new standards in the industry.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

