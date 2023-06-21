Choice Hotels International upscale brand to offer guests this exclusive experience at its hotel bars at select properties throughout the summer

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, to commemorate the first day of summer, Cambria Hotels—part of the Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) family of brands—is kicking off its second annual "Taste of the Destination" summer, culinary experience with a new offering for guests – Boozy Ice Cream Flights from Tipsy Scoop. Six Cambria properties located in popular summer destinations will offer alcohol-infused ice cream flights using Tipsy Scoop flavors, curated by Cambria Hotels' Certified Cicerone & Mixologist Zach O'Haire.

Cambria Hotels Brings Back its Summer “Taste of the Destination” Culinary Program Featuring Boozy Ice Cream Flights from Tipsy Scoop (PRNewswire)

"Our collaboration with Tipsy Scoop will help guests beat the heat this summer with a fun and memorable tasting experience unlike any other," said Dieter Schmitz, vice president of upscale operations, Choice Hotels. "We enjoy creating unique and fun food and beverage experiences that connect guests of Cambria Hotels with the community they are visiting and enable them to enjoy little indulgences that are the cherry on top of their stay."

Tipsy Scoop ice cream flights will be exclusively offered at six Cambria Hotels located across the country for a limited time from June 21 to Sept. 8, 2023. The flights can be ordered at the restaurant bars, including the rooftop bars if applicable for the location, and each flight will start at $15 for three scoops of ice cream. The hotels and the flights they will serve include:

"Tipsy Scoop was founded on the basis of bringing together artisanal cocktails and the fond memories that come with ice cream," said Melissa Tavss, Tipsy Scoop founder and CEO. "With the curation of these exclusive ice cream flights, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for Cambria Hotels' guests all summerlong."

This collaboration builds on last year's "Taste of the Destination" program launch, which brought specialty destination-inspired interpretations of Cambria's signature margarita to guests at select hotels throughout the summer. The continuation of the program enhances the bar-forward experience modern travelers have come to enjoy at Cambria Hotels, building on existing offerings such as unique, craft beer choices from local breweries in each Cambria location and wine options through the brand's collaboration with Cambria Estate Winery.

There are currently 68 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Portland and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.

To learn more and book a stay, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

