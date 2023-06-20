SOCi Secures #1 Spot in 13 G2 Summer 2023 Reports, Claims Leader Status in 10 Marketing GridⓇ Reports

The CoMarketing Cloud continues to address multi-location marketer pain-points, ranking highly in implementation, usability, and results

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, has earned the number one placement in 13 Summer 2023 Reports by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, and upheld its place as a Leader in 10 of the company's marketing category GridⓇ Reports.

SOCi, Inc. (PRNewswire)

This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the categories' related questions featured in the G2 review form. SOCi achieved Leader status on the following G2 Grid Reports by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in each category:

From implementation to usability to tangible results, this recognition from G2 and SOCi customers proves that the SOCi platform offers marketers a streamlined tool for maintaining local visibility on countless digital channels across hundreds or thousands of locations, with more "Genius" products on the way. SOCi Genius will help brands drive customer engagement and increase ROI by generating authentic, localized social posts, consistently optimizing online listings data, automatically updating local product and service landing pages, deploying highly targeted and engaging local ads, and more.

"We are constantly working towards unlocking efficiencies for our customers and keeping user experience in mind as we further develop SOCi Genius," said Cynthia Castro, VP of Product at SOCi. "I look forward to getting more highly-intelligent, automated workflows in the hands of marketers so they can leverage generative AI across their digital marketing channels and streamline time-consuming tasks, taking thousands of hours of work off their plates so they can focus on the bigger picture."

Comments from recent reviews of SOCi on G2:

COO



"SOCi makes it easy to consolidate all the work into a single place… My scheduled posts are easy to see and adjust. I also love the reporting and notifications so I can track and reply to comments and reviews… Awesome platform that does it all." –

Director of Marketing



"I love the way SOCi makes it easy to manage all of my listings. With their intuitive interface and range of automated tools, I can easily keep all my online accounts up-to-date. Their analytics provide great insight into our reviews and allow for us to adapt strategies as needed. Additionally, their customer service team is always available to answer any questions I may have." -

Enterprise Professional "I love pretty much everything about SOCi… I primarily use it for reputation management to get and respond to reviews from a variety of review sites for four brands under our company umbrella in one platform. It gives access to the entire team to stay on top of incoming reviews and has helped us increase engagement across the board!... SOCi is THE reputation management tool, period." -

Learn more about what our customers have to say about SOCi on G2: https://www.g2.com/products/soci/reviews .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

CONTACT: hello@meetsoci.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOCi