Golub Capital Named PDI Lender of the Decade, Americas and Senior Lender of the Decade, Americas

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital has been named Private Debt Investor (PDI) Lender of the Decade, Americas and Senior Lender of the Decade, Americas. Additionally, David Golub, President of Golub Capital, was chosen as one of 30 top changemakers driving the evolution and growth of the private credit asset class.

"We are honored to be recognized in these prestigious awards and thank our partners for their support," said David Golub, President of Golub Capital. "We pride ourselves on being a partner of choice for investors and private equity sponsors, with a focus on delivering consistent, premium returns and market-leading financing solutions."

Recipients of Lender of the Decade, Americas and Senior Lender of the Decade, Americas awards were determined by which firm received the most awards in each category since 2013. Including these latest accolades, Golub Capital has won 21 PDI awards in that time. The annual PDI Awards are voted on by thousands of the publication's industry readers, making them the only rankings determined solely by the industry for the industry.

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of April 1, 2023, Golub Capital had over 800 employees and over $60 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

