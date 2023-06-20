El Car Wash Acquires Two Southern Palms Car Washes

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash, the premier car wash operator in Florida, has expanded its presence in Palm Beach County and further strengthened its leadership position with the acquisition of two Southern Palms Car Wash locations. The Southern Palms site on Southern Boulevard will convert to El Car Wash over the next few months and the new Southern Palms location in Loxahatchee Groves, also on Southern Boulevard, will open as El Car Wash later this summer.

El Car Wash adds ninth and tenth Palm Beach area locations.

El Car Wash has over 30 operating stores, including nine in the Palm Beach market, which far exceeds any local competitor, providing the most convenient network of locations in Palm Beach County. El Car Wash's operating locations, in conjunction with its sites under development, will expand the company's footprint to over 60 locations in the coming months.

"Southern Palms Car Wash is a strategic asset and a high-quality business that increases El Car Wash's store density within one of our core markets allowing us to better serve this market. The acquisition perfectly complements our existing footprint and reinforces our market position in advance of additional near-term openings in the neighboring Delray, Lake Worth, Loxahatchee Groves, Wellington and Lantana communities" stated Geoffrey Karas and Justin Landau, the co-CEOs of El Car Wash. "We are extremely excited to welcome both the talented Southern Palms team and the loyal customer base to the El Car Wash family" continued Ronnie Bertka, Area Vice President.

El Car Wash and Southern Palms will merge their unlimited membership programs over the coming months, allowing current and future members to have access to all El Car Wash locations. Upcoming initiatives also include special limited time promotions for new members to celebrate this partnership.

For additional announcements, including the slate of new store openings and special promotions, follow us on Instagram @elcarwash or visit us at www.elcarwash.com.

About El Car Wash

Founded in 2011 and based in Miami, El Car Wash is the premier express car wash operator in Florida with over 30 operating sites and a development pipeline of 30+ sites. The company is the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT, a partner of Baptist Health and a partner of Zoo Miami. ECW's unlimited wash program, high-quality products, leading customer service and environmentally friendly focus have established the company as the #1 car wash company in Florida. The company completed a recapitalization with Warburg Pincus in 2022 and is actively seeking additional growth opportunities. For more information on locations, hours and partnerships, please visit www.elcarwash.com or follow us on Instagram @elcarwash.

