Built for the Pro: CRAFTSMAN® Expands Premium V-Series™ Line to Include Metal Tool Storage

CRAFTSMAN®'s V-Series™ metal storage includes a mobile workstation, rolling tool chests and cabinet combinations

TOWSON, Md., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK), today announced the expansion of its premium V-Series™ line to include metal tool storage. Built for the pro, new V-Series™ metal storage includes a mobile workstation, rolling tool chests and cabinet combinations.

CRAFTSMAN® Expands Premium V-Series™ Line to Include Metal Tool Storage (PRNewswire)

"At CRAFTSMAN®, we understand that tool storage is more than just a necessity—it's a reflection of one's commitment to craftsmanship," said Eric Bernstein, Vice President, Product Management, Hand Tools & Storage at Stanley Black & Decker. "Our new V-Series™ line of metal storage is purpose-built to deliver quality and performance for those who demand nothing but the best from their tool storage."

CRAFTSMAN®'s premium V-Series™ line launched in November of 2021 with the release of various professional grade hand tools, including hex keys, T-Handles, ratchets, wrenches, socket sets and screwdrivers all backed by CRAFTSMAN's full lifetime warranty.

Throughout the year, CRAFTSMAN® will roll out V-Series™ metal storage offerings, starting with the 63-In. Wide 11-Drawer Mobile Workstation (now available in stores and online), followed by 41-In. and 52-In. rolling tool chests and cabinet combinations available this Fall.

CRAFTSMAN® V-Series™ 63-In. Wide 11-Drawer Mobile Workstation

CRAFTSMAN®'s new V-Series™ 63-In. Wide 11-Drawer Mobile Workstation (CMSTVS6311BK) is a workstation-storage system suitable for a master mechanic and backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Featuring heavy-gauge steel and industrial quality casters, the mobile workstation has up to a 3,000-pound load rating. Additional features include:

Full-extension soft-close, ball-bearing drawers capable of supporting 150-200 pounds

A full-grip tubular side handle for mobility

6-In. x 2-In. suspension-loaded casters

A large 2/3-In. thick butcher block workspace

A six-outlet power strip with two USBs for convenient charging

A keyed internal tubular locking system to help protect tools when not in use

Pre-cut embossed drawer liners

CRAFTSMAN® V-Series™ products are available in select stores and online where CRAFTSMAN® products are sold. To learn more about these products and the entire line of CRAFTSMAN® tools and solutions, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com.

SKU Product Name MSRP CMSTVS6311BK V-Series™ 63-In. Workstation $1,799 CMSTVS4108BK V-Series™ 41-In. Chest $999 CMSTVS4111BK V-Series™ 41-In. Cabinet $1,399 CMSTVS5210BK V-Series™ 52-In. Chest $1,199 CMSTVS5212BK V-Series™ 52-In. Cabinet $1,599

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

