Introducing kumquat Energy: Healthy Energy from a LEAF, rather than a LAB!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- kumquat Energy, a fresh trailblazer in the beverage industry, is thrilled to announce the arrival of their premier healthy energy drink that's setting a new standard in the market. Proudly launching during the kickoff of the goldRush Rally Full Throttle GRXV 2023, kumquat Energy is here to show why they completely crush the competition. As a sponsor of this legendary event from June 9th-18th, kumquat Energy is ready to embark on an adventure like no other at an event that remains unsurpassed. There has never been a more perfect pairing of healthy energy and adrenaline.

Redefining energy with exceptional taste, quality, benefits, and a positive impact. kumquat Energy is leading the way.

The 15th year of the epic goldRush Rally is the perfect occasion for kumquat Energy to showcase the power of natural. As the participants gear up for a high-octane, high-speed journey, an event garnering an amazing 45 million social and media impressions, kumquat Energy will be there to provide a healthier and lasting boost to keep them going through all 9 cities of this epic rally.

With its mission to provide healthy energy from a leaf, rather than a lab, kumquat Energy was designed to satisfy the growing demand for a healthier alternative that doesn't compromise on taste and isn't packed with artificial ingredients. This special drink has been meticulously crafted to ensure that you no longer must choose between energy, deliciousness, and health; truly a fresh approach to what an energy drink can be. When you think healthy, you should think kumquat Energy.

What sets kumquat Energy apart is their unwavering commitment to using the finest ingredients available. Packed with real kumquat, infused with energizing yerba mate, and containing only nine carefully selected natural ingredients, kumquat Energy guarantees a refreshing and healthier energy source on demand. Each can contains just 4g of organic cane sugar and 25 calories but packs a powerful punch of 150mg of natural caffeine sourced directly from yerba mate for a sustained energy boost without the crash.

kumquat energy is proud to give back to the global community and make a direct positive impact by partnering with the GivePower Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing clean drinking water to those in need. For every single case of kumquat Energy purchased, clean drinking water will be provided to a child for one entire year. By choosing kumquat Energy, you not only uplift yourself but also contribute to a meaningful cause.

kumquat Energy is dedicated to redefining the beverage industry with a focus on delivering products that combine exceptional taste, quality, and health benefits, all while working towards making the world a better place one can at a time.

Join the kumquat revolution and indulge in the perfect guilt-free blend of energy, taste, health, and purpose.

Find your natural spark with kumquat Energy at kumquatenergy.com. Available for purchase at Amazon.com.

Learn more about goldRush Rally Full Throttle at goldrushrally.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact social@kumquatenergy.com.

