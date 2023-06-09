Chartis: SAS an enterprise fraud tech leader 10 years running

Lauded for its transaction monitoring vigor in Chartis' enterprise fraud solutions deep dive, SAS was also named a payment risk solutions leader by the research firm

CARY, N.C., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartis Research has once again declared SAS an enterprise fraud solutions leader, marking a full decade since Chartis debuted its Financial Crime Risk Management Systems: Enterprise Fraud; Market Update and Vendor Landscape report. SAS has earned the prestigious category leader designation in every edition, including the latest, which evaluated solutions from 20 competing providers renowned in the space.

In the completeness of offering criteria, SAS stood out in both transaction and behavioral monitoring, as well as in case management and workflow and in libraries of prepackaged fraud rules. These capabilities and content, delivered by SAS® Fraud Management and other SAS fraud solutions, earned high marks from Chartis.

"SAS' long reign as an enterprise fraud leader reflects not only the breadth of its fraud analytics but also its strong customer satisfaction ratings, built on results and trust," said Phil Mackenzie, Research Principal at Chartis. "Among its differentiators, SAS' enterprise decisioning architecture stands apart for enabling holistic, end-to-end decisioning – across fraud, risk management and marketing – on a single, cloud-based platform. Rapid processing capabilities underpinned by a range of supervised and unsupervised machine learning techniques make SAS solutions versatile and scalable across payment, transaction and fraud types."

Fewer false positives, better customer experience

In the realm of transaction monitoring, the SAS vendor analysis, a complement to the research report, highlights that the analytics giant "simplifies data integration, enabling firms to combine all internal, external and third-party data to create better predictive models," which enables them to adapt to shifting fraud trends. It also notes that, "As workflows improve and the technology generates fewer false positives, firms can provide a better customer experience while detecting more instances of fraud."

"The degree and complexity of scam proliferation is enough to challenge even the most sophisticated organizations – and rising AI governance expectations only make conditions more arduous," said Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Fraud and Security Intelligence at SAS. "Business leaders often solve for specific use cases, only to struggle again when the fraud types du jour evolve.

"SAS brings a more sustainable and adaptable approach. SAS Viya delivers consistent analytics governance for both SAS and open source and helps connect entire ecosystems of providers. This enables financial firms like banks and insurers to readily spot, and even predict, fraud trends and quickly pivot without having to switch to other tools, languages or infrastructures."

Prowess in payment risk solutions and more

Chartis has also named SAS a leader in all four RiskTech Quadrants of its Payment Risk Solutions, 2023: Market and Vendor Landscape. Notably, SAS emerged as a foremost leader in the overall payment risk solutions quadrant.

Other recent Chartis accolades include SAS' No. 3 overall ranking in the Chartis RiskTech100 2023, the preeminent annual analysis and ranking of the world's risk technology market. Learn more online.

Join us at the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) annual conference

SAS is a proud gold sponsor of the 34th annual ACFE Global Fraud Conference, convening in Seattle, June 11- 16. Attendees are invited to engage with SAS experts on a variety of fraud and financial crimes topics throughout the conference at Booth 206.

In addition, SAS' Bradley will lead a panel discussion during the conference, Responsible AI – Learn How This Can Be Your Competitive Advantage. Join him and other responsible AI thought leaders on Monday, June 12, at 3:25 p.m. PDT, to explore how and where businesses are capitalizing on AI initiatives while also ensuring the analytics they use are ethical and trustworthy.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

