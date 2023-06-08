RECOM Technologies announces the new Black Tiger PV Module Series with World's 1st Module Efficiency at 23,6% under <2m2

LANNION, France, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOM Technologies unveils the groundbreaking Black Tiger PV Module Series with power outputs ranging from 430Wp & up to 610Wp. This cutting-edge innovation based on N-Type cell technology sets news standard in the industry for extraordinary efficiency of 23.6%.

RECOM Black Tiger I (PRNewswire)

The RECOM Black Tiger module features a multitude of exceptional benefits, solidifying its position as a premier choice in the market. First and foremost, it boasts unparalleled efficiency, delivering optimal performance that surpasses all competitors. With its world-leading efficiency, the Black Tiger module ensures maximum power generation, allowing customers to harness the full potential of solar energy. Additionally, its advanced design and engineering result in enhanced durability, making it highly resistant to various environmental conditions, ensuring long-term reliability. Moreover, the Black Tiger module's captivating aesthetics add a touch of elegance to any installation, seamlessly integrating into both residential and commercial settings. With its unmatched combination of efficiency, durability, and aesthetic appeal, the Black Tiger module provides customers with an unrivaled solution for their solar energy needs.

The "Black Tiger" module utilizes N-Type cell technology in conjunction with a rear connection method known as BackContact. As a result, there is 0% front grid shadow loss, which increases the PV module's yield. Due to reduced shading on the front of the cell, the module maximizes total cell area realizing higher efficiency and resulting in a fast return on investment. Available in Monofacial, Bifacial Single Glass and Bifacial Double Glass, these solar panels come with 25 years product warranty and with a 30-year linear power output guarantee to be no less than 88.85% of the nominal output power.

Through this innovative design the module grid lines are eliminated, resulting in a sleek, pure black appearance. Equipped with all back contact cells, it maximizes efficiency and performance, delivering a remarkable +13.4% increase in full life-cycle power generation compared to traditional P-type modules. Additionally, the Black Tiger module offers a significant advantage with over 5% reduction in Balance of System (BOS) requirements, translating into substantial cost savings on cables and mounting systems. What's more, it stands out as a 100% silver-free option, ensures a reliable supply chain and addresses concerns associated with other N-type modules. With its unique combination of design innovation, superior power generation, cost efficiency, and sustainable materials, the Black Tiger module redefines excellence in the solar industry.

RECOM's power plants are certified to ISO 9001, 14001 standards. Black Tiger is certified to IEC61215, IEC61730, ISO 9001:2005, ISO 14001:2015 and Conformity to CE, PV CYCLE, Fire safety Class C according to UL790 certifications.

RECOM, through product availability at European warehouses ensures fast and reliable deliveries.

For more information on RECOM's solar solutions, please visit https://recom-tech.com or please send email to info@recom-tech.com or marketing@recom-tech.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096678/RECOM_Technologies_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096679/RECOM_Technologies_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902016/RECOM_Technologies_Logo.jpg

RECOM Black Tiger II (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/RECOM Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RECOM Technologies